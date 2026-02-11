Look, no hands! Ford’s Kuga to get BlueCruise autonomous driving tech

Ford’s BlueCruise autonomous driving technology has reached the Kuga, allowing for “hands-off” driving in certain environments.

“Hands off” autonomous driving technology hasn’t quite reached the masses here in the UK with most cars limited to ‘Level 2’ autonomy, which requires hands to be kept on the wheel and eyes on the road.

We tested Ford’s BlueCruise system way back in 2023 when it was introduced on the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. While the likes of Tesla and BMW have developed and offered autonomous “hands-off” technology in its cars for other markets, Ford’s BlueCruise is still the only system that has been given regulatory approval for UK roads.

Like the Mustang Mach-E and the Puma - which gained BlueCruise technology in 2025, the Kuga’s system builds on a combination of radars, cameras and the adaptive cruise control by managing steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning. It’s designed to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the motorway as well as slow moving traffic.

BlueCruise only works when the driver is attentive to the road with a “hands-off, eyes-on” approach according to Ford. To enforce this, there’s a camera monitoring the driver, detecting their gaze and deciding if enough attention is being paid to the road.

The autonomous technology is only available on plug-in hybrid and hybrid versions of the Kuga (not the manual Ecoboost petrol), plus it’ll be available on the Ranger PHEV soon. Like on the Puma and all-electric Puma Gen-E, the BlueCruise in the Kuga is subject to a monthly or annual subscription and will be available to order on new Kugas from April.

