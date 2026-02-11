Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Look, no hands! Ford’s Kuga to get BlueCruise autonomous driving tech

The number of Ford models with BlueCruise will expand to four this year

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Feb 2026
Ford Kuga - main image

Ford’s BlueCruise autonomous driving technology has reached the Kuga, allowing for “hands-off” driving in certain environments.

“Hands off” autonomous driving technology hasn’t quite reached the masses here in the UK with most cars limited to ‘Level 2’ autonomy, which requires hands to be kept on the wheel and eyes on the road. 

We tested Ford’s BlueCruise system way back in 2023 when it was introduced on the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. While the likes of Tesla and BMW have developed and offered autonomous “hands-off” technology in its cars for other markets, Ford’s BlueCruise is still the only system that has been given regulatory approval for UK roads. 

Like the Mustang Mach-E and the Puma - which gained BlueCruise technology in 2025, the Kuga’s system builds on a combination of radars, cameras and the adaptive cruise control by managing steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning. It’s designed to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the motorway as well as slow moving traffic. 

BlueCruise only works when the driver is attentive to the road with a “hands-off, eyes-on” approach according to Ford. To enforce this, there’s a camera monitoring the driver, detecting their gaze and deciding if enough attention is being paid to the road. 

The autonomous technology is only available on plug-in hybrid and hybrid versions of the Kuga (not the manual Ecoboost petrol), plus it’ll be available on the Ranger PHEV soon. Like on the Puma and all-electric Puma Gen-E, the BlueCruise in the Kuga is subject to a monthly or annual subscription and will be available to order on new Kugas from April. 

If you’re looking for great deals on the Ford Kuga then check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service where you can enjoy an average saving of over £3,000 on Ford’s family-friendly SUV. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

