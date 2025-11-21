Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Ford Ranger pick-up drops diesel as tax-friendly plug-in hybrid takes hold

Ford’s iconic flat-bed is cutting what was previously its most popular engine as tax changes push working buyers to PHEVs

By:Paul Barker
21 Nov 2025
Ford Ranger PHEV - front cornering

Ford is dropping the core 2.0-litre diesel engine from its Ranger pick-up, with buyers increasingly moving to the plug-in hybrid model in a move fuelled partly by government tax changes for pick-up trucks

The 237bhp 3.0-litre diesel will remain on sale, primarily for anyone regularly towing heavy loads, but the 168bhp and 202bhp 2.0-litre diesels, while currently still on Ford’s price list, will disappear from sale by the end of this year. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The change in tax rules has played a big part in the reduced appeal of pick-ups as a working tool. Anyone running a pick-up as a company car previously dodged almost all the Benefit-in-Kind tax, but changes from April 2025 mean trucks are treated as cars, so their high emissions figures make for punishingly costly monthly bills from HMRC. The Ford Ranger PHEV will save drivers thousands of pounds a year, and Ford said the fact that it has better fuel efficiency than the diesel and a similar towing capacity means the 2.0-litre isn’t required any more. 

The plug-in hybrid, which offers 277bhp from its combination of 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine and electric motor powered by a 12kW battery, has an official figure of up to 27 miles on electric power alone, and claimed fuel consumption in excess of 90mpg. 

At present, Ford’s Ranger is the only pick-up available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, although Korean firm KGM and Chinese brand Maxus offer a full-electric truck, and Toyota recently revealed its first Hilux BEV, which Auto Express has driven, and which will hit UK roads by next summer. 

You can save an average of over £6,500 when you build a brand-new Ford Ranger via the Auto Express Buy a Car service. We can also help you sell your car...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best pick-up trucks to buy in the UK 2025
Best pick-up trucks - header image

Best pick-up trucks to buy in the UK 2025

Dependable, practical and capable, these are the best pick-up trucks to buy right now
Best cars & vans
2 Jul 2025
Pick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Pick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger

Pick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger is the 2025 Auto Express Pick-up of the Year, with the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok commended
Awards
2 Jul 2025
New Ford Ranger PHEV 2025 review: plug-in pick-up sets the standard
Ford Ranger PHEV - front cornering

New Ford Ranger PHEV 2025 review: plug-in pick-up sets the standard

Ford’s pick-up is losing traditional diesel power in favour of a PHEV setup, but it’s no less capable
Road tests
19 Jun 2025
Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025
Best 4x4s and off-road cars - header image

Best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2025

After a four-wheel-drive vehicle with plenty of off-road clout? We have you covered
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025

Most Popular

AA and BSM driving schools under investigation over £3 booking fee

AA and BSM driving schools under investigation over £3 booking fee

The Competition and Markets Authority is looking at how the companies present mandatory fees to customers
News
18 Nov 2025
Chery Tiggo 8 wins Carwow Car of the Year 2026 thanks to its outstanding value
Chery Tiggo 8 - Mat Watson

Chery Tiggo 8 wins Carwow Car of the Year 2026 thanks to its outstanding value

The seven-seater family SUV also won Carwow’s Hybrid Hero award
News
20 Nov 2025
New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range
Renault Trafic - front

New Renault Trafic E-Tech van gets sci-fi looks and 280-mile range

The production version of the new mid-sized Renault Trafic van has been revealed and it will hit showrooms later in 2026
News
18 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content