Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with £3,750 discount
Big discounts and 25 new retailers kick off yet another Chinese brand’s UK push
Chinese car maker Geely has launched in the UK with all discount guns blazing, offering up to £3,750 off its top-spec Geely EX5 Max electric SUV. The move exemplifies the downward price pressure Chinese car makers are exerting, with the Leapmotor C10 matching this discount and MG and Changan also offering four figure incentives.
The 4.6m-long Geely EX5 rivals big electric crossovers such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Changan Deepal S07, with prices starting from £31,990 on the road (before discounts).
The front-mounted electric motor offers decent performance, with a 6.9-second 0-62mph sprint. But the 267-mile range is not so clever, though the 160kW DC charge rate – superior to several Chinese rivals such as the Changan’s 90kW max – is good for a 30-80 per cent refuel in 20-minutes.
Geely is stepping into the market with 25 dealers across the UK, from familiar groups Sytner, Stoneacre, Greenhous and Hendy. The sales company is in advanced talks to open another 25 outlets by the end of the year – and double this total to 100 by December 2026. It’s all part of a huge Chinese retailer rollout across the UK: Auto Express research reveals there are now a staggering 755 dealers selling Chinese vehicle brands here.
The EX5 uses the typical Chinese car playbook: lots of hi-tech kit at affordable prices. Heated and ventilated front massage seats are standard, along with a 16-speaker audio system, 18-inch alloys, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control on the SE (subject to £2,300 off).
Move up to the Pro trim for 19-inch alloys and a different interior colour for £33,990 – less a £3,200 ‘Geely EV grant’ – and at the top of the range there’s Max, which costs £36,990 and gets a panoramic sunroof, auto tailgate, ambient interior lights, a massage function for the ventilated front seats and an upgraded stereo. There’s also a head-up display in that top-spec model, which qualifies for the top-whack discount. The car is available to order now, with deliveries due before the end of the year.
8-year Geely warranty and free wallbox charger
The electric SUV is backed by a consumer-focused package, with one of the longest warranties around, covering eight years/125,000-miles. Buyers will qualify for a discounted Andersen EV or Cord Power Technologies, or £500 public charging credit through the Octopus Electroverse. Octopus is also part of the ecosystem to offer charging and tariff support at home, while Green Flag is the roadside assistance provider.
Stellantis’ Chinese import brand, Leapmotor, will match the EX5 Max’s £3,750 discount, while financing an MG S5 EV can qualify for a £3,000 combination of finance deposit contribution and manufacturer EV car grant. The Changan S07 has a £1,500 dealer deposit on the nose.
In bringing the car to the UK market, Geely worked with Lotus Engineering and commissioned a "comprehensive evaluation” of the car for British roads. However, there aren’t any changes for the first models available, as the brand states that any “future tuning” will use the report by Lotus to make the car better for our roads and driving styles. Instead, the EX5 will probably be the same or extremely similar to the Australian-market model that is already on sale (as that’s also a right-hand drive country).
The EX5 is just the start from Geely, whose Holding company owns or has significant stakes in Polestar, Volvo, Lotus and Smart. “Over the next three years we’ll introduce around 10 new models, across multiple market segments,” says Mike Yang, Geely Auto UK general manager.
