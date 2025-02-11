New Genesis GV90 is a giant luxury SUV built to send tremors through the market
Genesis is aiming to entice oil barons and landed gentry with its crazy new luxury flagship
Genesis has just revealed its new GV90, a flagship that might finally give the Korean luxury car brand the attention it’s been craving since arriving in Europe back in 2021. It’ll arrive in the UK after first launching in its core South Korean market in 2027, at a price that will no doubt break the six-figure mark – and probably by some margin.
First, some context. The Genesis GV90 will be the brand’s flagship alongside the G90 saloon, and will come in two lengths like a full-sized Range Rover or Mercedes S-Class. The ‘short-wheelbase’ model is hardly that, though, because it’s still 30mm longer than an extended-wheelbase Range Rover, and comes with conventional doors and the option of two or three-row seating.
However the real show-stopper will be the long-wheelbase ‘Neolun’ variant, which stretches the overall length to an undisclosed figure, and swaps in a set of rear-hinged doors, similar in principle to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, unlike the Rolls-Royce, and pretty much anything else with rear-hinged ‘coach’ doors, the B-pillar is built into the door itself, leaving one massive opening when both front and rear doors are open.
Genesis says that it has done this without messing with the strength of the overall structure, effectively building in a B-pillar into the door itself and reinforcing the entire chassis structure around it to compensate.
What powers the new Genesis GV90?
Both models run on a brand new and bespoke electric electric Mobility Prime (eMP) platform designed specifically for Genesis and this one model – so far. Beyond just supporting the GV90’s huge body and battery pack, it’s also designed to accept a whole range of technology that’s new for Genesis, such as multi-chamber air suspension and rear-wheel steering.
Genesis says the GV90 will feature a 123.5kWh battery pack, with a 350kW charging peak that’ll top it up from 10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes. Range is estimated at around 311 miles, which isn’t groundbreaking, but the Range Rover Electric won’t do any better.
All GV90s will feature a dual-motor layout that produces a combined output of 647bhp and 800Nm of torque. Each motor also comes with its own electronically controlled limited-slip differential, but it’ll likely need this much grunt because it has a 3.0-tonne girth to move about.
What about the design?
The driving experience isn’t really what the GV90 is about – rather it’s the experience of seeing it, and being driven in it. From a design perspective, the GV90 represents a further evolution of the Genesis design language. Its clean, rounded forms are designed to emulate traditional Korean pottery, with elegant and glamorous details then mounted within.
One such element are the headlights, which seamlessly flow across the front end of the car to mimic the shape of the Genesis grille. However look closely and it’s very tricky to see the actual lighting elements, since they’re hidden within a glittering background. These extend on to the side of the car, and act as indicators when activated. The rear end has a similar double-line feature, and as at the front, the taillights sit seamlessly in the bodywork.
Various wheel and colour choices will be available, with two-tone finishes available on Neolun variants. Wheel sizes start at 22-inches, but most will be fitted with various designs of larger 24-inch options – the Neolun will come with these as standard. Aside from the extra length and rear-hinged door, the Neolun has extra stainless steel finishers on the B-pillar that are the only visual differentiator.
What do we know about the GV90 interior?
Inside, designers have introduced a whole new generation of cabin design that has a unique digital layout and appearance that gives it true distinction against rivals. The tiered dashboard is largely free of controls, with only some key shortcut buttons arranged on either side of a central volume knob. There’s still a physical scroll wheel on the centre console, plus a few extra controls for items such as the powered doors.
Its party-piece is the screen, of which there is just one. It is, however, 23.6 inches from corner to corner, sits in the middle of the dashboard and controls all the car’s major functions as well as acting as part of the driver’s display. When the car is stopped, the screen can then rise 90mm out from the dash top to a full 24.6-inches corner to corner, where you’ll be able to watch films while charging up.
This system is designed to work in conjunction with a new 25-inch head-up display that will, in effect, act as the car’s main driver’s display, displaying speed, navigation prompts and more. The entire system works on Hyundai’s latest software platform we’ve already seen and experienced in some of its new models, but will have its own distinct appearance and menu structure.
Other luxuries inside the cabin include a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, extensive ambient lighting functions and a huge electrochromic glass roof.
Step up to the Neolun Executive Suite, however, and it all gets a bit mad. Much like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, this specification features only two rows of seats, with the second swapping out a traditional bench for two captain’s chairs and a huge centre console that features an inbuilt fridge. In another unique touch, the cabin floor is finished in real wood veneer with underfloor heating – this is much more ‘Korean day-spa’ than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan’s deep-pile wool carpeting.
In this spec, the rear luggage compartment is sealed from the main cabin with a secondary glass piece, and almost every element of leather-wrapped seat, armrest and door trim is heated.
The last party piece we’ll mention here (although many more will no doubt reveal themselves when we drive it) is the gear selector, which sits in the upright position behind the steering wheel when parked so as not to obstruct the screen from passengers watching any in-car media.
The question remains, though. Will this GV90 be enough of a catalyst to finally give Genesis the breakthrough into markets outside of South Korea it so sorely needs? If anything was going to do it, something that looks like this GV90 is probably it.
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