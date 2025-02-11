Genesis has just revealed its new GV90, a flagship that might finally give the Korean luxury car brand the attention it’s been craving since arriving in Europe back in 2021. It’ll arrive in the UK after first launching in its core South Korean market in 2027, at a price that will no doubt break the six-figure mark – and probably by some margin.

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First, some context. The Genesis GV90 will be the brand’s flagship alongside the G90 saloon, and will come in two lengths like a full-sized Range Rover or Mercedes S-Class. The ‘short-wheelbase’ model is hardly that, though, because it’s still 30mm longer than an extended-wheelbase Range Rover, and comes with conventional doors and the option of two or three-row seating.

However the real show-stopper will be the long-wheelbase ‘Neolun’ variant, which stretches the overall length to an undisclosed figure, and swaps in a set of rear-hinged doors, similar in principle to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, unlike the Rolls-Royce, and pretty much anything else with rear-hinged ‘coach’ doors, the B-pillar is built into the door itself, leaving one massive opening when both front and rear doors are open.

Genesis says that it has done this without messing with the strength of the overall structure, effectively building in a B-pillar into the door itself and reinforcing the entire chassis structure around it to compensate.

What powers the new Genesis GV90?

Both models run on a brand new and bespoke electric electric Mobility Prime (eMP) platform designed specifically for Genesis and this one model – so far. Beyond just supporting the GV90’s huge body and battery pack, it’s also designed to accept a whole range of technology that’s new for Genesis, such as multi-chamber air suspension and rear-wheel steering.