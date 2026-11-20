Considering the extensive array of full-hybrid models available from its parent company Hyundai, it seems odd that Genesis has done without one until now. And just like buses, we’ve waited all this time, and two have come along. Except, they’re stopped a little way from us.

The Genesis G80 Hybrid and Genesis GV80 Hybrid have been revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and the location of their debut should be a clue as to the focus of these models. The UK Genesis range has been exclusively electric for a few years now, and these new hybrids won’t change that – they’re not on the way to the UK.

We might as well take a look at what we’re missing out on, though. The system is based around a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine, eclipsing the 1.6-litre full-hybrid set-ups seen in Hyundai and Kia models in the UK. This also involves the first liquid-cooled hybrid battery of any Hyundai Motor Group car, although we haven’t been told how big it is.

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The battery is joined by both a starter motor-generator and a drive motor to give a total system power of 342bhp and 530Nm of torque. The latter matches the output of the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engines Genesis fits to its cars in the USA.

Fuel efficiency in the GV80 Hybrid will be up by 24 per cent compared to the equivalent pure petrol version, with the G80 enjoying a 30 per cent bump. Each will have a range of over 500 miles on a full tank.

You’ll be able to tell the models apart from other G80 and GV80 variants, with each adopting a new front grille and fresh wheel designs. The GV80 also gets a range of new interior options, including real wood trim, quilting patterns, and two-tone upholstery combinations.

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