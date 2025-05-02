Genesis G70 shows its wild side with fearsome new Track Day Special Concept

As the premium sub brand of Hyundai, Genesis is possibly not the first manufacturer you think of when it comes to track-only performance cars – but that hasn’t stopped it from creating the new G70 Track Day Special Concept.

The G70, in its facelifted form, launched in the UK back in 2021 and while some markets got a 3.3-litre V6 from the Kia Stinger GTS, Britain made do with four-cylinder petrol and diesel power.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, the G70 Track Day Special Concept shows just what it is capable of. As the name suggests, it won’t be a production car, but according to the Korean firm it “symbolises one of the many emotionalising steps Genesis is taking as a brand”.

A ‘one-of-a-kind project’, the G70 Track Day Special Concept takes inspiration from the Genesis Track Taxi Nordschleife – a modified version of the G70 saloon that regularly takes passengers on a high-speed ride around Germany’s fabled Nürburgring.

The G70 Track Day Special Concept gets the same chassis tweaks as the Track Taxi, including lowered suspension, plus 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. There are also bonnet vents, front and rear tow cables and a huge rear wing, to go with front canards.

The concept car also gets a rather bold livery with Nordschliefe script and a massive G70 logo on the side. For the endurance-racer look, there are yellow-tinted headlights and extra front foglights too.

While Genesis has yet to confirm what’s under the bonnet, we expect power for the G70 concept to come from the same twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre V6 that features in the Track Taxi, with 365bhp and 510Nm of torque. Power goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels for a 4.5-second 0-62mph time.

Latest Genesis G70 deals

Now take a look at the best track day cars...