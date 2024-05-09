Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Genesis X Dog is a paw-sitively luxurious concept car for canines

It’s modelled on a GV70 and comes with a suite of accessories to make your four-legged friend more comfortable

by: Alastair Crooks
9 May 2024
Genesis GV70 X Dog concept

If your new car purchase hinges on how happy your dog will be in the boot then Genesis might have you covered with the new X Dog. Just a concept for now, the car is “designed to cater for everything a dog needs before, during and after travel” according to the Korean premium brand. 

Genesis used its all-electric GV70 SUV as the base for this concept for a few reasons. The firm references studies carried out by the University of Lincoln that shows less restless behaviour from dogs travelling in electric cars. Another is the fact that the X Dog concept is equipped with a suite of gadgetry powered by the Genesis GV70’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability. 

The V2L feature allows for a 3.7kW power supply to either the front of the car or in the boot via a traditional domestic plug socket. This sends power to a shower function - featuring a six-litre pressurised water tank designed for those long, muddy walks. There’s also an incorporated hairdryer - a bespoke design for the X Dog.

The boot is upholstered in quilted vegan leather to match the interior of the GV70 and features a heated dog cushion, a wireless audio system and various waterproof storage compartments with 230V sockets. There’s even a personalised leather dog collar and safety harness to help keep your pooch secure while on the move. The pull-out ramp is made from aluminium and carbon fibre to keep weight down. The whole X Dog module including the storage compartments and ramp is removable if extra space is needed. 

Going beyond the toys in the boot there’s extended interior lighting with a choice of 100 colours. Genesis recommends blue and violet tones as they’re apparently more calming for dogs. 

There’s no word on if Genesis plans to make this X Dog concept or something like it a production option buyers can add to their cars. Genesis isn’t the first to look into making dogs more comfortable on road trips either - Nissan revealed its X-Trail 4Dogs concept back in 2017 and many manufacturers currently offer less salubrious ‘pet packs’ on the options lists of their current models.

After a dog-friendly car? We've rounded up our top 10 best cars for dog owners here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

