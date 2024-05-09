New Genesis X Dog is a paw-sitively luxurious concept car for canines

If your new car purchase hinges on how happy your dog will be in the boot then Genesis might have you covered with the new X Dog. Just a concept for now, the car is “designed to cater for everything a dog needs before, during and after travel” according to the Korean premium brand.

Genesis used its all-electric GV70 SUV as the base for this concept for a few reasons. The firm references studies carried out by the University of Lincoln that shows less restless behaviour from dogs travelling in electric cars. Another is the fact that the X Dog concept is equipped with a suite of gadgetry powered by the Genesis GV70’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability.

The V2L feature allows for a 3.7kW power supply to either the front of the car or in the boot via a traditional domestic plug socket. This sends power to a shower function - featuring a six-litre pressurised water tank designed for those long, muddy walks. There’s also an incorporated hairdryer - a bespoke design for the X Dog.

The boot is upholstered in quilted vegan leather to match the interior of the GV70 and features a heated dog cushion, a wireless audio system and various waterproof storage compartments with 230V sockets. There’s even a personalised leather dog collar and safety harness to help keep your pooch secure while on the move. The pull-out ramp is made from aluminium and carbon fibre to keep weight down. The whole X Dog module including the storage compartments and ramp is removable if extra space is needed.

Going beyond the toys in the boot there’s extended interior lighting with a choice of 100 colours. Genesis recommends blue and violet tones as they’re apparently more calming for dogs.

There’s no word on if Genesis plans to make this X Dog concept or something like it a production option buyers can add to their cars. Genesis isn’t the first to look into making dogs more comfortable on road trips either - Nissan revealed its X-Trail 4Dogs concept back in 2017 and many manufacturers currently offer less salubrious ‘pet packs’ on the options lists of their current models.

