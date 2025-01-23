Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Genesis GV80 Desert Edition built as a tribute to Jacky Ickx

The legendary racing driver turned 80 recently and Genesis has made a one-off GV80 off-roader to celebrate

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Jan 2025
Genesis GV80 Desert Edition - front7

This is the latest one-off creation from Genesis, the GV80 Desert Edition. It turns out that name is quite apt because as part of the reveal, Genesis took the modified GV80 to the Dakar Rally and completed 3,700 gruelling miles across Saudi Arabia following the event. 

Driving the GV80 Desert Edition was none other than Jacky Ickx, who, on top of his success in Formula One and Le Mans, won the Dakar Rally in 1983. The Desert Edition was presented to Ickx - who now works as an advisor and ambassador for Genesis, helping to develop the brand's future models - on 30 December, two days before his 80th birthday. 

As for this GV80 Desert Edition itself a number of off-road modifications were added to ensure it could complete its journey across the desert. In a similar vein to the likes of the Audi Q8 SUV e-tron Edition Dakar, which celebrated Audi’s victory at the event in 2024, the GV80 gains wider wheel arches to house chunky all-terrain tyres and new off-road wheels, extra spot light on the bonnet, yellowed fog lights, off-road suspension and, of course, a huge roof rack with an integrated light bar. In honor of his birthday, Dakar organisers also gifted Ickx with an “E80” sticker to sit on the side of the Genesis.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are no plans to put the GV80 Desert Edition into production and Genesis doesn’t have plans to formally enter Dakar either - though the premium car maker did recently announce its entry into the Le Mans hypercar class with the GMR-001

Click here for more on the hot Genesis GV60 Magma...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed
Toyota MR2 design render (watermarked)

New Toyota MR2 is all but confirmed

Work is under way on a new petrol two-seater that will use the mid-engined powertrain from Toyota's Tokyo Auto Salon concept
News
22 Jan 2025
Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it's clear hybrids are the answer
Mike Rutherford - Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it&#039;s clear hybrids are the answer - header

Motorists are rejecting electric cars, it's clear hybrids are the answer

Mike Rutherford believes motorists will snub electric cars in favour of hybrids for years to come
Opinion
19 Jan 2025
Toyota Land Cruiser review
Toyota Land Cruiser - main image

Toyota Land Cruiser review

The latest Toyota Land Cruiser is more sophisticated, stylish, and tech-laden, but gives up none of its predecessor’s capability
In-depth reviews
20 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content