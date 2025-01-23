Genesis GV80 Desert Edition built as a tribute to Jacky Ickx

This is the latest one-off creation from Genesis, the GV80 Desert Edition. It turns out that name is quite apt because as part of the reveal, Genesis took the modified GV80 to the Dakar Rally and completed 3,700 gruelling miles across Saudi Arabia following the event.

Driving the GV80 Desert Edition was none other than Jacky Ickx, who, on top of his success in Formula One and Le Mans, won the Dakar Rally in 1983. The Desert Edition was presented to Ickx - who now works as an advisor and ambassador for Genesis, helping to develop the brand's future models - on 30 December, two days before his 80th birthday.

As for this GV80 Desert Edition itself a number of off-road modifications were added to ensure it could complete its journey across the desert. In a similar vein to the likes of the Audi Q8 SUV e-tron Edition Dakar, which celebrated Audi’s victory at the event in 2024, the GV80 gains wider wheel arches to house chunky all-terrain tyres and new off-road wheels, extra spot light on the bonnet, yellowed fog lights, off-road suspension and, of course, a huge roof rack with an integrated light bar. In honor of his birthday, Dakar organisers also gifted Ickx with an “E80” sticker to sit on the side of the Genesis.

There are no plans to put the GV80 Desert Edition into production and Genesis doesn’t have plans to formally enter Dakar either - though the premium car maker did recently announce its entry into the Le Mans hypercar class with the GMR-001.

