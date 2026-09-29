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Honda Prelude Limited Edition was big in Japan and now it’s here

Honda has announced a new special edition version of its Prelude sports coupe with a unique colour scheme

By:Alastair Crooks
29 Sep 2026
Honda Prelude Limited Edition - front tracking

The Honda Prelude returned to the UK after a 25-year hiatus in 2025 and barely a year after the sixth-generation model’s launch, Honda has now unveiled the ‘2027 Limited Edition’. 

Don’t let the name fool you, after going on sale in Japan earlier this year, the Honda Prelude 2027 Limited Edition is actually arriving in Europe this autumn, bringing with it a “unique, elevated aesthetic that highlights the sleek proportions and sophisticated Japanese craftsmanship”, according to Honda. 

Exclusive to the Prelude 2027 Limited Edition is its Crystal Garnet Metallic paint, which is paired with red accents on the front and rear bumpers, red brake calipers and 19-inch alloys finished in black. 

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The interior receives red stitching on the steering wheel, centre console and dashboard, while there’s also a new deeper red upholstery on the doors and seats. The Prelude script is embroidered on the dash in red, too. 

Honda says the collection of changes incorporated into the Prelude 2027 Limited Edition “balances sporty ambition with luxury refinement” and this conforms to our experience of the sleek coupe, which is certainly closer in character to a grand tourer than an all-out sports car

Tomoyuki Yamagami, Large Project Leader for the Honda Prelude added, “the characteristics of the Prelude have changed over the years, I think the theme of this model is closer to the image of a glider that glides through the air with a sense of freedom.” 

Honda Prelude Limited Edition - interior

Underneath the Prelude 2027 Limited Edition the running gear remains the same as in the standard car with a 2.0-litre petrol and two electric motors sending 181bhp power to the front wheels for an 8.2-second 0-62mph time. 

Pricing for the Prelude Limited Edition hasn’t been announced, but we expect it will demand a slight increase over the regular Honda Prelude’s £41,595 list price. 

Right now you can save an average of over £1,000 off a new Honda Prelude when you go to the Auto Express Buy A Car service

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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