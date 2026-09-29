The Honda Prelude returned to the UK after a 25-year hiatus in 2025 and barely a year after the sixth-generation model’s launch, Honda has now unveiled the ‘2027 Limited Edition’.

Don’t let the name fool you, after going on sale in Japan earlier this year, the Honda Prelude 2027 Limited Edition is actually arriving in Europe this autumn, bringing with it a “unique, elevated aesthetic that highlights the sleek proportions and sophisticated Japanese craftsmanship”, according to Honda.

Exclusive to the Prelude 2027 Limited Edition is its Crystal Garnet Metallic paint, which is paired with red accents on the front and rear bumpers, red brake calipers and 19-inch alloys finished in black.

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The interior receives red stitching on the steering wheel, centre console and dashboard, while there’s also a new deeper red upholstery on the doors and seats. The Prelude script is embroidered on the dash in red, too.

Honda says the collection of changes incorporated into the Prelude 2027 Limited Edition “balances sporty ambition with luxury refinement” and this conforms to our experience of the sleek coupe, which is certainly closer in character to a grand tourer than an all-out sports car.

Tomoyuki Yamagami, Large Project Leader for the Honda Prelude added, “the characteristics of the Prelude have changed over the years, I think the theme of this model is closer to the image of a glider that glides through the air with a sense of freedom.”

Underneath the Prelude 2027 Limited Edition the running gear remains the same as in the standard car with a 2.0-litre petrol and two electric motors sending 181bhp power to the front wheels for an 8.2-second 0-62mph time.

Pricing for the Prelude Limited Edition hasn’t been announced, but we expect it will demand a slight increase over the regular Honda Prelude’s £41,595 list price.

Right now you can save an average of over £1,000 off a new Honda Prelude when you go to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.