Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking

Distinctive styling

213-mile range

Get the deal at only £206.01 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 3 finally gives the Korean car maker a shot at the affordable EV market, dominated by the likes of the Renault 5 and newly arrived Chinese brands. And if today's deal is anything to go by, the offers are aggressively priced to provide as much value for money as possible.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the compact Hyundai EV for a mere £206 a month on a three-year agreement. That undercuts a whole swathe of rival EVs, including the retro Renault.

To get the deal off the ground a 12-month initial payment of £2,830.12 is called for, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

You could save around £500 upfront by switching to a nine-month initial payment. This is followed by monthly payments of £221.32, while raising the mileage allowance to 8,000 a year costs around £15 extra a month.

Hyundai doesn't call the Ioniq 3 a hatchback, preferring the term 'aero hatch'. Regardless of the terminology, it's a handsome car with a rakish roofline and SUV-esque ride height.

Power comes from a 42kWh battery pack, giving a claimed 213 miles of range, while a 10-80 per cent recharge takes around 30 minutes. The battery is mated to a 145bhp electric motor, giving a very decent 0-62mph acceleration time of 8.8 seconds.

Advance trim is on offer here, which gets you a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 16-inch alloys and a whole array of safety equipment.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Hyundai Ioniq 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 3 page.

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…