Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 is the high performance EV turned up to the max

The Tokyo Auto Salon will see potentially the hottest Ioniq 5 N yet with new ‘N Performance parts’

by: Alastair Crooks
11 Jan 2024
With some chassis wizardry from Hyundai’s relatively new, yet already revered, N division, plus a stonking dual-motor powertrain, the Ioniq 5 N is a real all-electric performance car. Now it’s set to get even hotter in the shape of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1. 

Hyundai has teased a modified version of the Ioniq 5 N on its social media channels ahead of an unveiling at the Tokyo Auto Salon this month. While we’re not sure if the car represents a more hardcore version of the road car or a catalogue of optional parts for the Ioniq 5 N, the NPX1 looks ready to take on anything in the performance EV world.

In the posts, Hyundai referenced its ‘N Performance Parts’ so it’s possible the NPX1 could preview a selection of accessories and upgrades that’ll be made available for the £65,000 Ioniq 5 N. Back in 2018 Hyundai brought the i30 N ‘N Option’ to the Frankfurt Motor Show to highlight the hot hatch’s customisation options.

The NPX1 looks even more aggressive than the Ioniq 5 N thanks to a suite of exterior modifications. These include wheel arch extensions which house a new set of carbon wheels and what we presume will be a wider track. There’s also plenty of carbon fibre trim and to the rear a new bumper to accentuate the car’s extra width and notably a massive roof spoiler. 

The Ioniq 5 N certainly doesn’t lack in the power department with 601bhp (and an extra 40bhp available in ten second bursts) from a dual-motor layout fed by an 84kWh battery. A 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds is equally impressive. 

We don’t think the NPX1 previews the upcoming race car however. This was teased at Hyundai’s N Festival last year with the name ‘en1 Cup car’ and features a different rear wing and smoothed-over wheel arch extensions. 

The NPX1 won’t be the only hot all-electric crossover unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon as Nissan will be unveiling its Ioniq 5 N rival in the form of the Ariya Nismo

Now read our review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

