New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N NPX1 concept shows hot hatch’s true potential

Despite only launching its first production car in 2016, Hyundai’s N division has made quite the name for itself in the performance world. Now it’s looking to up the ante, with a concept version of the recently revealed Ioniq 5 N.

Unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon, the Hyundai NPX1 is a concept model that wears “an array of enhancements by N Performance Parts”, according to Hyundai. Back in 2018, the Korean firm brought the i30 N ‘N Option’ to the Frankfurt Motor Show to highlight the hot hatch’s customisation options. That car featured factory-fitted options, but it’s unclear if the NPX1’s modifications will be offered on existing cars, or only for new orders.

The catalogue of parts featured on the NXP1 includes a carbon front splitter and side skirts. The massive rear diffuser looks influenced by one on the RN22e (the concept preview to the Ioniq 6), and there’s also a large rear spoiler.

To help offset the Ioniq 5 N’s 2,235kg kerbweight, there’s a set of carbon wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres. ‘High-performance’ brake pads have been added to ensure the Ioniq 5 N stops as well as it goes, and lowering springs should help it feel more planted in the bends. The interior features Alcantara upholstery and track-focused racing bucket seats.

The NXP1 makes no changes to the powertrain, but then the Ioniq 5 N certainly isn’t lacking in that department with 601bhp (and an extra 40bhp available in 10-second bursts) from a dual-motor layout fed by an 84kWh battery. The 0-62mph sprint is taken care of in 3.4 seconds – just like the standard Ioniq 5 N.

Joon Park, Vice President of Hyundai N said at the reveal: “Not limited to tuning parts, we are also developing software customisation such as sound and vehicle calibration by over the air updates, which will open a completely new category of EV customisation for an exciting future ahead for the tuning community.”

There’s no word yet on how the NXP1’s upgrades will affect the Ioniq 5 N’s £65,000 base price. Hyundai says the NXP1’s new features are still under development but will be made available for sale later this year.

The NPX1 won’t be the only hot all-electric performance car unveiled at Tokyo Auto Salon, either. Nissan will pull the covers off the Ariya Nismo – an uprated version of its award-winning family SUV.

