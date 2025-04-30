Ford Fiesta to return? Icon could be reborn as re-nosed Volkswagen ID.2

Ford’s iconic Fiesta nameplate could rise from the ashes with help from Volkswagen, with the two brands said to be exploring new projects after a “very successful” first endeavour.

The final Ford Fiesta rolled off the production line in July 2023, significantly altering the automotive landscape in the process. But the success of the deal that let the Ford Explorer and Capri models use the underpinnings of VW’s ID.4 and ID.5 means a surprise return could be on the cards.

While nothing is yet confirmed, Volkswagen’s head of sales and marketing, Martin Sander, exclusively told Auto Express that he considered Ford and VW’s original electric-car tie-up to be “very, very, very successful” and that he did “not want to rule out that there are future opportunities here to share technology again”.

The statement from ex-Ford of Europe man Sander could therefore open up the possibility of a new breed of Ford-badged small cars and superminis, based on the shortened MEB Entry platform set to underpin the ID.1 and ID.2. Doing so could see the reborn electric Fiesta feature up to 280 miles of range and DC fast-charging speeds of 125kW.

The initial agreement Volkswagen came to with Ford was, according to Sander, “an opportunity for [VW] to scale even more than we can, on the basis of the size of our business” – something that could, in theory, be repeated with a second round of smaller, more efficient family cars.