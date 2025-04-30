Ford Fiesta to return? Icon could be reborn as re-nosed Volkswagen ID.2
VW’s sales and marketing boss considers Ford tech share “very successful” – and won’t rule out future projects
Ford’s iconic Fiesta nameplate could rise from the ashes with help from Volkswagen, with the two brands said to be exploring new projects after a “very successful” first endeavour.
The final Ford Fiesta rolled off the production line in July 2023, significantly altering the automotive landscape in the process. But the success of the deal that let the Ford Explorer and Capri models use the underpinnings of VW’s ID.4 and ID.5 means a surprise return could be on the cards.
While nothing is yet confirmed, Volkswagen’s head of sales and marketing, Martin Sander, exclusively told Auto Express that he considered Ford and VW’s original electric-car tie-up to be “very, very, very successful” and that he did “not want to rule out that there are future opportunities here to share technology again”.
The statement from ex-Ford of Europe man Sander could therefore open up the possibility of a new breed of Ford-badged small cars and superminis, based on the shortened MEB Entry platform set to underpin the ID.1 and ID.2. Doing so could see the reborn electric Fiesta feature up to 280 miles of range and DC fast-charging speeds of 125kW.
The initial agreement Volkswagen came to with Ford was, according to Sander, “an opportunity for [VW] to scale even more than we can, on the basis of the size of our business” – something that could, in theory, be repeated with a second round of smaller, more efficient family cars.
Ford is heading into a potentially pivotal period as it plots its European future; the Puma remains a big seller, yet with a starting price of more than £26,500 it’s not the affordable entry-point it once was. But as the maker has hinted previously – first by removing the Fiesta and soon the Focus from sale – it has become increasingly difficult to make money on city cars and superminis.
While Ford refused to confirm whether talks were on the horizon, it said: “[Ford] is confident in its ability to compete in the right segments” – implying it’d keep an eye on market trends and invest as appropriate.
The firm dismissed the idea of putting a Fiesta-shaped top-hat on its new Puma Gen-E running gear, suggesting the already tight margins would be all but eroded – especially when throwing third-party suppliers into the mix.
It’s worth noting that Ford also has its California-based Skunkworks team, which has been tasked with developing a ‘new affordable electric vehicle platform’ referenced in communications made public last summer. However, the project appears, at least initially, to be focusing on ‘a medium-sized pick-up’ – hinting anything as small as a Fiesta may prove a stretch too far.
We should get clarity on Ford’s passenger-car line-up and future EV strategy in the coming months. In August, the maker said it would “provide an update on electrification, technology, profitability and capital requirements in the first half of 2025”.
Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...
Find a car with the experts