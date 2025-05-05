Ford should bring back the Fiesta. Oh no it shouldn't!

The Ford Fiesta is as big a name as they come in the car world, particularly in the UK where the supermini was a perennial best seller for decades. Now it's dead, off sale and only available on the used car market but we've discovered that there's more than a flicker of interest within Ford in bringing it back.

The question is, should Ford reanimate its small car icon for the electric car age or would it do better to look to the future? Editor Paul Barker, and editor-at-large Phil McNamara, have differing views on the subject that they outline below but which side of the Fiesta fence are you on? Let us know in the comments...

"Everything about the Ford Fiesta's return makes sense"

By Paul Barker, editor

As someone who has spent a couple of years explaining why Ford was right to kill off the Fiesta, it’s now entirely correct that I bang the drum for its return.

Everything about this makes sense – if Ford can make money. Which was why the last one had to die; it wasn’t bringing in enough cash to justify its existence. Nobody cans profitable projects, but producing millions of Fiesta simply to appease people who would be sad that it’s not around any more isn’t sound business. Sell as many cars as you like; if you’re not making any money on them, it’s pointless.

But teaming up with Volkswagen makes sense; two traditional giants of the automotive world helping each other fight back against the invading forces of cheaper electric competition.