New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return

When Ford announced that it was culling its beloved – and big-selling – Fiesta supermini back in 2023, the news caused shock and surprise. However, only a couple of years after its demise, a new Ford Fiesta could be on the cards, and this time it’s likely to be an electric car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As Ford continues its partnership with Volkswagen, the two brands are said to be exploring new projects following on from their joint success with the Ford Explorer and Capri, both of which share their underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5.

While we’re yet to hear any official announcements regarding a new Fiesta, Volkswagen’s head of sales and marketing, Martin Sander, exclusively told Auto Express that he considered Ford and VW’s original electric car tie-up to be “very, very, very successful” and that he did “not want to rule out that there are future opportunities here to share technology again”.

This statement opens up the possibility of a whole new breed of small Ford EVs. And given the brand’s willingness to resurrect past monikers, a fresh Fiesta is clearly an obvious choice.

New Ford Fiesta platform and battery range

While this new model is only hypothetical for the moment, the partnership with VW should give Ford access to the incoming shortened MEB Entry platform that’s set to underpin the VW ID.1 and ID.2.

If Ford were to use this for a new Fiesta, doing so could see the reborn supermini return around 280 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle and offer DC fast-charging speeds of up to 125kW – the same figures as the incoming ID.2. VW is also planning to offer the ID.2 with the choice of a 38kWh or 56kWh battery packs – which could be mirrored by Ford.

New Ford Fiesta design

Design-wise, expect a clean, blanked-off front end and a sharp LED daytime running-light signature – possibly including a full-width lightbar. Aero wheels are all but a given, increasing in size for the inevitable ST-Line versions that will join the range later. We don’t expect Ford (or Volkswagen) to offer a three-door bodystyle; both cars will be five-door only.