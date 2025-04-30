New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return
The Ford Fiesta could be coming back as an electric car, and here’s everything we know so far
When Ford announced that it was culling its beloved – and big-selling – Fiesta supermini back in 2023, the news caused shock and surprise. However, only a couple of years after its demise, a new Ford Fiesta could be on the cards, and this time it’s likely to be an electric car.
As Ford continues its partnership with Volkswagen, the two brands are said to be exploring new projects following on from their joint success with the Ford Explorer and Capri, both of which share their underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5.
While we’re yet to hear any official announcements regarding a new Fiesta, Volkswagen’s head of sales and marketing, Martin Sander, exclusively told Auto Express that he considered Ford and VW’s original electric car tie-up to be “very, very, very successful” and that he did “not want to rule out that there are future opportunities here to share technology again”.
This statement opens up the possibility of a whole new breed of small Ford EVs. And given the brand’s willingness to resurrect past monikers, a fresh Fiesta is clearly an obvious choice.
New Ford Fiesta platform and battery range
While this new model is only hypothetical for the moment, the partnership with VW should give Ford access to the incoming shortened MEB Entry platform that’s set to underpin the VW ID.1 and ID.2.
If Ford were to use this for a new Fiesta, doing so could see the reborn supermini return around 280 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle and offer DC fast-charging speeds of up to 125kW – the same figures as the incoming ID.2. VW is also planning to offer the ID.2 with the choice of a 38kWh or 56kWh battery packs – which could be mirrored by Ford.
New Ford Fiesta design
Design-wise, expect a clean, blanked-off front end and a sharp LED daytime running-light signature – possibly including a full-width lightbar. Aero wheels are all but a given, increasing in size for the inevitable ST-Line versions that will join the range later. We don’t expect Ford (or Volkswagen) to offer a three-door bodystyle; both cars will be five-door only.
The firm dismissed the idea of putting a Fiesta-shaped top hat on its new Puma Gen-E running gear, suggesting that doing so would all but erode the already tight margins – especially when throwing third-party suppliers into the mix.
It’s worth noting that Ford also has its California-based Skunkworks team, which has been tasked with developing a “new affordable electric vehicle platform” referenced in communications made public last summer. However, the project appears, at least initially, to be focusing on a medium-sized pick-up – hinting anything as small as a Fiesta may prove a stretch too far.
We should get clarity on Ford’s passenger-car line-up and future EV strategy in the coming months.
Ford and Volkswagen partnership
The initial agreement Volkswagen came to with Ford was, according to Sander, “an opportunity for [VW] to scale even more than we can, on the basis of the size of our business” – something that could, in theory, be repeated with a second round of smaller, more efficient family cars.
Ford is heading into a potentially pivotal period as it plots its European future; the Puma remains a big seller, yet with a starting price of more than £26,500, it’s not the affordable entry-point it once was. But as its maker has hinted previously – by removing first the Fiesta and soon the Focus from sale – it has become increasingly difficult to make money on city cars and traditional family hatchbacks.
While Ford refused to confirm whether talks were on the horizon, it said: “[Ford] is confident in its ability to compete in the right segments” – implying it’d keep an eye on market trends and invest as appropriate.
Of course, if such a model did see the light of day, its proportions would likely mirror that of the production-ready ID.2 – reflected here in our exclusive image. The outgoing Fiesta was 4,068mm long – just 18mm longer than the ID.2all concept. The VW’s wider stance and low-mounted battery should give the Fiesta that typical dynamic character present in all modern-day Fords.
Will there be a new Ford Fiesta ST?
If a new Ford Fiesta does share its underpinnings with the new Volkswagen ID.2, there’s a real possibility that a hot version could also make an appearance in the line-up. VW’s ID. GTI Concept has already showcased the performance capability of the MEB Entry platform, as well as the German brand’s willingness to create a sporty electric supermini.
The ID. GTI Concept produces 220bhp and reaches 0-62mph in under seven seconds on paper, and these figures wouldn’t be out of place in a small fast Ford. If demand is high enough and the brands are willing to share, this tech could well appear in a new Ford Fiesta ST (or similar).
