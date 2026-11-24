Ineos has announced its plans to shift production to the US. Jim Ratcliffe’s firm which makes its own spiritual successor to the original Land Rover Defender, the Ineos Grenadier, claims the decision is “arguably the biggest moment in the history [of the brand]”.

Despite designing its cars at home in London, Ineos currently builds the Grenadier and its Quartermaster pick-up cousin in France. However, the firm says it’s planning to sell the ex-Smart manufacturing plant in Hambach to BYD – no doubt to help the hybrid and EV giant dodge EU import tariffs on Chinese cars.

Ineos says it has shortlisted several new sites in the US, with production aiming to start from 2028. The move is perhaps unsurprising given that the American market accounts for 70 per cent of the brand’s sales.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“This is arguably the biggest moment in the history of Ineos Automotive,” said the company’s CEO, Lynn Calder. “Americans have already taken the Grenadier to their hearts, and US policies have created an incredibly attractive, pro-growth business environment. Setting up production there makes so much sense. It will empower us to invest, expand, and reach even more customers around the world.”

Ineos says if a deal is struck with BYD, manufacturing would continue in France for the “medium term” while it gets the new production line up and running in the US. One consequence of the move could be a rise in prices for UK and European consumers; the cost of shipping cars across the Atlantic, plus the 10 per cent tariffs imposed on vehicles imported from the US to the UK will likely result in an increase in the Ineos Grenadier’s current £63,495 starting price.

In the meantime, BYD remains in hot water regarding its own Ti7 4x4 model. The SUV has been banned from sale in the EU following a dispute with JLR over claims BYD copied the iconic Land Rover Defender. The Chinese firm says it will “pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect”.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today