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New Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X takes old-school off-roading to a new level of luxury

The Trialmaster X adds some luxury touches from the Fieldmaster to the rugged and capable Trialmaster specification

By:Tom Jervis
12 May 2026
Ineos Grenadier Trailmaster X - front end5

The Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X has been unveiled as the ultimate version of Jim Ratcliffe’s Land Rover Defender tribute act. This new trim level benefits from the same rugged upgrades as the off-road-oriented Trialmaster model, as well as the luxury touches of the Fieldmaster configuration.

Eager buyers are able to place their orders now, with the Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X starting from £75,195 for the five-seater Station Wagon, or £75,010 for the Quartermaster pick-up truck. This is roughly £5,000 more than the basic Trialmaster specification and more than £10,000 up on a base version of the new Land Rover Defender. However, Ineos says the X model “throws out the options list” with its enhanced specification.

On the outside, the Trialmaster X gets the same 17-inch grey alloy wheels as the Fieldmaster, in addition to safari windows and a snorkel to let the engine breathe when fording rivers. To differentiate itself from lesser models in the Grenadier line-up, the Trialmaster X also sports model-specific badging and is available in four colours: Scottish White (as standard), Devil Red, Magic Mushroom and Donny Grey. The contrast roof, on the other hand, can be had in either Inky Black or Scottish White.

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Moving inside and the Trialmaster X swaps the standard Trialmaster’s fabric seats for either black or two-tone black and grey leather affairs. These heated items are manufactured by Recaro and can be specified alongside either a black or saddle brown steering wheel. A premium speaker system with components from JBL completes the interior upgrades for the Trialmaster X, which itself includes features such as a built-in compass, a 12.3-inch screen with built-in off-road navigation, and a reversing camera.

Don’t be fooled by all the luxury, though; Ineos is keen to point out that the Grenadier Trialmaster X is still very much a capable off-roader. It gets the same BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres as the Trialmaster, as well as three locking differentials, heavy-duty suspension and a traditional body-on-frame steel chassis. A standard-fit tow ball exclusive to the Trialmaster X allows it to haul a gross train weight of seven tonnes, or the equivalent of a 3.5-tonne unbraked trailer. There’s also a front-mounted winch for getting you and/or others out of a sticky situation.

Exact lead times for the Trialmaster X have not been stated, although an INEOS spokesperson tells Auto Express that prospective buyers can expect a “very short” wait after placing an order.

If you’re looking to save money on an SUV or off-roader, the Auto Express Buy A Car service could save you hundreds or even thousands off the price of a new model bought either via cash or lease. Our Sell My Car service also has dealers bid on your vehicle in order to get you the best possible price, too.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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