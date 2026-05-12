New Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X takes old-school off-roading to a new level of luxury
The Trialmaster X adds some luxury touches from the Fieldmaster to the rugged and capable Trialmaster specification
The Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X has been unveiled as the ultimate version of Jim Ratcliffe’s Land Rover Defender tribute act. This new trim level benefits from the same rugged upgrades as the off-road-oriented Trialmaster model, as well as the luxury touches of the Fieldmaster configuration.
Eager buyers are able to place their orders now, with the Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster X starting from £75,195 for the five-seater Station Wagon, or £75,010 for the Quartermaster pick-up truck. This is roughly £5,000 more than the basic Trialmaster specification and more than £10,000 up on a base version of the new Land Rover Defender. However, Ineos says the X model “throws out the options list” with its enhanced specification.
On the outside, the Trialmaster X gets the same 17-inch grey alloy wheels as the Fieldmaster, in addition to safari windows and a snorkel to let the engine breathe when fording rivers. To differentiate itself from lesser models in the Grenadier line-up, the Trialmaster X also sports model-specific badging and is available in four colours: Scottish White (as standard), Devil Red, Magic Mushroom and Donny Grey. The contrast roof, on the other hand, can be had in either Inky Black or Scottish White.
Moving inside and the Trialmaster X swaps the standard Trialmaster’s fabric seats for either black or two-tone black and grey leather affairs. These heated items are manufactured by Recaro and can be specified alongside either a black or saddle brown steering wheel. A premium speaker system with components from JBL completes the interior upgrades for the Trialmaster X, which itself includes features such as a built-in compass, a 12.3-inch screen with built-in off-road navigation, and a reversing camera.
Don’t be fooled by all the luxury, though; Ineos is keen to point out that the Grenadier Trialmaster X is still very much a capable off-roader. It gets the same BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres as the Trialmaster, as well as three locking differentials, heavy-duty suspension and a traditional body-on-frame steel chassis. A standard-fit tow ball exclusive to the Trialmaster X allows it to haul a gross train weight of seven tonnes, or the equivalent of a 3.5-tonne unbraked trailer. There’s also a front-mounted winch for getting you and/or others out of a sticky situation.
Exact lead times for the Trialmaster X have not been stated, although an INEOS spokesperson tells Auto Express that prospective buyers can expect a “very short” wait after placing an order.
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