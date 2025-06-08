Car Deal of the Day: ‘dirt-cheap’ Jeep Avenger is compact, yet off-road capable

Rugged styling

Comfortable and easy to drive in town

Only £194.60 per month

If any new car could be described as ‘small-but-mighty’, the Jeep Avenger is it. It’s today’s Deal of the Day because, befitting its compact proportions, Jeep’s smallest SUV is available to lease at an agreeably small price.

The deal is being offered by VIPGateway on the Auto Express Buy a Car service and asks for just £194.60 per month over four years with a £2,705 initial payment. This arrangement has the mileage limit set at 6,000 miles, however, you can stretch this out to 8,000 miles for a snip under £8 per month – well worth it, if you ask us.

Now, the version of the Jeep Avenger being offered here is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol model in top-spec Summit trim. The engine under the Avenger's brawny, bulging bonnet offers punchy acceleration despite its 99bhp output, getting the car from 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds. More impressive, though, is the fuel economy it offers, with Jeep saying it’ll return almost 50mpg – numbers that were almost unheard of from the brand a decade ago.

The Summit spec, as you’d expect from a top-of-the-range model, comes loaded with a mountain (pun intended) of kit. Standard fare includes 18-inch alloy wheels, part-leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Inside, the Avenger is suitably utilitarian, with an upright dashboard that also boasts up-to-date technology. The 10.25-inch infotainment system admittedly isn’t the glossiest, nor the most feature-packed out there, although it does pack Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, which is ultimately what most drivers will use. A wireless mobile phone charger exclusive to the Summit model is also a handy item, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger page.

