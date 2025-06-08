Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: ‘dirt-cheap’ Jeep Avenger is compact, yet off-road capable

Jeep’s smallest model brings 4x4-esque styling with much more affordable running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 January.

By:Tom Jervis
25 Jan 2026
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering
  • Rugged styling
  • Comfortable and easy to drive in town
  • Only £194.60 per month

If any new car could be described as ‘small-but-mighty’, the Jeep Avenger is it. It’s today’s Deal of the Day because, befitting its compact proportions, Jeep’s smallest SUV is available to lease at an agreeably small price.

The deal is being offered by VIPGateway on the Auto Express Buy a Car service and asks for just £194.60 per month over four years with a £2,705 initial payment. This arrangement has the mileage limit set at 6,000 miles, however, you can stretch this out to 8,000 miles for a snip under £8 per month – well worth it, if you ask us.

Now, the version of the Jeep Avenger being offered here is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol model in top-spec Summit trim. The engine under the Avenger's brawny, bulging bonnet offers punchy acceleration despite its 99bhp output, getting the car from 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds. More impressive, though, is the fuel economy it offers, with Jeep saying it’ll return almost 50mpg – numbers that were almost unheard of from the brand a decade ago.

The Summit spec, as you’d expect from a top-of-the-range model, comes loaded with a mountain (pun intended) of kit. Standard fare includes 18-inch alloy wheels, part-leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - dashboard

Inside, the Avenger is suitably utilitarian, with an upright dashboard that also boasts up-to-date technology. The 10.25-inch infotainment system admittedly isn’t the glossiest, nor the most feature-packed out there, although it does pack Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, which is ultimately what most drivers will use. A wireless mobile phone charger exclusive to the Summit model is also a handy item, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Avenger leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Avenger page.

Deals on Jeep Avenger rivals

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,371
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £24,000Avg. savings £2,300
New Volkswagen T-Cross

Configure now

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster

New in-stock Dacia DusterCash £20,932Avg. savings £1,554
New Dacia Duster

Configure now

Check out the Jeep Avenger deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selections here…

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

