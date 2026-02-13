Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Jeep Avenger on track for a critical midlife update as new rivals emerge

US brand’s smallest model to get essential upgrades with new rivals waiting in the wings

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Feb 2026
Jeep Avenger facelift - front 3/49

The Jeep Avenger is heading for a mid-life update, now confirmed by pre-production prototypes of a new version testing in the Arctic. 

The smallest Jeep created quite a stir on its arrival back in 2022, as the first all-electric model from the famous US brand. But sales never quite reflected this initial excitement, and even with hybrid and all-wheel-drive off-road versions being added to the range, the Avenger has not made much of an impact in the UK.

The new Avenger will retain its CMP platform, which is shared across a number of small, B-segment models from the vast Stellantis conglomerate. While flexible, thanks to its ability to support both hybrid and EV powertrains, it’s now struggling to keep up with rivals.

This is something Jeep needs to address. We can only speculate about specific upgrades for the Avenger, but there will have to be improvements to the existing electric model’s 54kWh powertrain in order to remain competitive with new challengers such as the Volkswagen ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq, both of which are just around the corner. 

This specific prototype is actually an ICE model, though, as the exposed exhaust pipe nestled in the rear bumper illustrates. Hybrid variants are currently served by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, with either a mild 48V or more substantial 4xe hybrid system, the latter adding a small electric motor to the rear axle, making it all-wheel drive.

From what we can see on the test cars, exterior styling changes are likely to be subtle, with no substantial revisions to the main body. Even the lights look unchanged, although we do expect there to be some alterations to the Avenger’s front grille and bumpers at both ends. 

Inside, however, there will definitely be updates. Although this prototype’s dashboard is covered, we can see the top edge of what looks like a much larger central touchscreen than the current car’s slimline unit. 

We don’t yet know whether this will be integrated into a new dashboard, or sit neatly in the existing one, but it should bring some extra digital punch to the relatively rudimentary set-up of the current model. 

Jeep Avenger facelift - rear 3/49

While these may seem like minor changes, so quickly is this part of the market advancing that elements such as a larger screen and styling tweaks are critical to keeping a model competitive – something that’s especially important for the Avenger, given that it’s Jeep’s highest selling model in the UK.  

Timing hasn’t been confirmed, but we expect to see the new model arrive at some point later this year, with prices destined to stay where they are presently, at around £26,500 for the entry-level petrol, rising to £30,000 for the EV and £31,500 for the 4xe hybrid.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

