The Jeep Avenger is heading for a mid-life update, now confirmed by pre-production prototypes of a new version testing in the Arctic.

The smallest Jeep created quite a stir on its arrival back in 2022, as the first all-electric model from the famous US brand. But sales never quite reflected this initial excitement, and even with hybrid and all-wheel-drive off-road versions being added to the range, the Avenger has not made much of an impact in the UK.

The new Avenger will retain its CMP platform, which is shared across a number of small, B-segment models from the vast Stellantis conglomerate. While flexible, thanks to its ability to support both hybrid and EV powertrains, it’s now struggling to keep up with rivals.

This is something Jeep needs to address. We can only speculate about specific upgrades for the Avenger, but there will have to be improvements to the existing electric model’s 54kWh powertrain in order to remain competitive with new challengers such as the Volkswagen ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq, both of which are just around the corner.

This specific prototype is actually an ICE model, though, as the exposed exhaust pipe nestled in the rear bumper illustrates. Hybrid variants are currently served by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, with either a mild 48V or more substantial 4xe hybrid system, the latter adding a small electric motor to the rear axle, making it all-wheel drive.