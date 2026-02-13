The Jeep Avenger is set to gain an updated look when it’s refreshed later this year. Newly released teaser images show that Jeep’s small electric SUV will get an illuminated grille, while ongoing rumours also point towards the Avenger receiving more exterior changes, big tech upgrades and perhaps an updated powertrain.

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Minimal – if any – changes are set to be made to the Avenger’s LED headlights, which feature a horizontal daytime running light at the top. After the updates, however, they will flank an illuminated version of Jeep’s trademark seven-slatted grille. The implementation will be much the same as on the larger Jeep Compass in the sense that each segment will receive its own line, effectively joining the headlights in one segmented light bar.

What you can’t see from Jeep’s teaser picture, though, is that the facelifted Avenger will also feature updated front and rear bumper designs – as confirmed by recent spy images published by Auto Express. Buyers can also expect updated alloy wheel designs, as well as potentially new colour options.

The greatest visual changes are expected to occur on the inside, because those same pictures of a pre-production version of the Avenger facelift also seem to confirm the arrival of a new, larger touchscreen. Current versions of the smallest Jeep feature a 10.25-inch display, although the software is in dire need of an update when you consider the slicker set-ups of rivals.

As before, we also expect two and all-wheel-drive mild-hybrid petrol powertrains to be offered alongside the electric model. Both currently employ a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, with the latter getting an additional electric motor on the rear axle to provide it with all-wheel drive.

We believe the new Jeep Avenger will be unveiled in the next couple of months. Prices are expected to stay where they are presently, at around £26,500 for the entry-level petrol model, rising to £30,000 for the EV and £31,500 for the 4xe hybrid.

If you’re not willing to wait for the next-generation Jeep Avenger but are still looking for a small SUV, Auto Express’ Buy a Car service has some great deals on new or used cars...