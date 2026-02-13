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New Jeep Avenger revealed in Brazil before you’re supposed to see it

Jeep’s smallest SUV is about to get a big update inside and out

By:Jordan Katsianis, Tom Jervis
30 Apr 2026
New Jeep Avenger facelift - teaser image 12

Only days before its official reveal, the updated 2026 Jeep Avenger has appeared on the company’s own social media channels in Brazil, revealing its funky new look. This supermini-sized EV has been Jeep’s best seller in the UK and Europe, and while it’s generally been usurped by newer rivals over its few years on sale, this update could bring the model right back into contention for class supremacy. 

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Details are very limited for the moment, but we can see that the Avenger has picked up a new look up front, with fresh LED headlights and illuminated grille sections similar to those on its larger brother, the Compass

The front bumper is also new and features a more dynamic A-frame shape and the use of silver to contrast with the matte-grey finish lower down. Section lines under the headlights will also create a part line for more rugged future ‘Trailhawk’ variants, which will be painted in black or grey. 

We can also see new wheel designs, and the adoption of the Compass’s bright Hawaii exterior colour. We haven’t seen the rear end, yet, but expect more styling tweaks and potentially some new rear lights. 

The greatest visual changes are expected to occur on the inside, because those same pictures of a pre-production version of the Avenger facelift also seem to confirm the arrival of a new, larger touchscreen. Current versions of the smallest Jeep feature a 10.25-inch display, although the software is in dire need of an update when you consider the slicker set-ups of rivals.

New Jeep Avenger facelift - Brazil, front static12

As before, we also expect two and all-wheel-drive mild-hybrid petrol powertrains to be offered alongside the electric model. Both currently employ a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, with the latter getting an additional electric motor on the rear axle to provide it with all-wheel drive.

Prices are expected to stay where they are presently, at around £26,500 for the entry-level petrol model, rising to £30,000 for the EV and £31,500 for the 4xe hybrid.

If you’re not willing to wait for the next-generation Jeep Avenger but are still looking for a small SUV, Auto Express’ Buy a Car service has some great deals on new or used cars...

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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