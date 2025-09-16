Long-live diesel! KGM Musso EV pick-up to get ICE sibling

Korean manufacturer KGM is getting ready to pull the covers off a new diesel-powered pick-up truck, Auto Express understands. It’s thought that the model, which was included in a ‘Group PR Advertisement’ on YouTube this week, will be introduced to complement its recently launched Musso EV offering.

The truck, which was presented with the word ‘expectations’ scrawled in Korean down the side, gets a totally new, Ford Ranger-inspired face, with a defined daytime running-light signature and segmented lightbar that stretches across the car’s front end.

The double-cab design means it should rival traditional pick-ups such as the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok, although its payload and towing capacities haven’t been revealed. The car in the teaser image features an unfamiliar wheel design, with what looks like unusual reflectors or side repeaters mounted on the wheelarch. We can also make out chunky bumpers, and extensive cladding along the sills.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The rear is more recognisable, tying in neatly with the Musso EV thanks to its vertical LED lighting design and big KGM lettering emblazoned on the tailgate. KGM claims the model ushers in a “new movement that exceeds expectations” – though exactly what that means remains to be seen.

Given the age of the existing Musso, plus the positioning of the new EV, we expect the new truck to replace the former sometime in 2026 – allowing the brand to continue offering internal-combustion engines in its cars for the foreseeable future. We’re awaiting comment from KGM on confirmation of the truck’s diesel powertrain, plus the model’s UK and European relevance and possible release date.

KGM is arguably Korea’s least-famous car maker. For something a bit more mainstream, make sure to check out the latest Hyundai and Kia deals available through the Auto Express Buy a Car service…