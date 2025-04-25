Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New KGM Rexton Commercial van will carry large loads on and off-road

Regularly venture into the wilds and need huge carrying capacity? KGM’s new Rexton van has you covered

By:Alastair Crooks
25 Apr 2025
KGM Rexton Commercial van - front10

As SUVs have exploded in popularity, we’ve seen more and more van variants launched – and now KGM is looking to get in on the action with its new Rexton Commercial.

The van goes on sale from 1 May, with the South Korean company – formerly known as SsangYong – claiming it “offers professionals a unique combination of cargo space, practicality and premium comfort”.

The newcomer will get the same trim range as the SUV, with prices starting from £34,995 in entry-level K30 form, rising to £35,995 for the mid-spec K40 and £38,995 for the K50. 

Of course, the major change with the Rexton Commercial is the vast load area it offers. By losing the rear seats, there’s a total of 2,200 litres of storage – which is 223 litres greater than the Rexton SUV’s maximum. 

KGM Rexton Commercial van - rear

The load area sits behind a new full-height, fixed mesh bulkhead, and to ensure cargo can’t be spotted by prying eyes, KGM has fitted opaque, reinforced windows to the rear. The area itself is carpeted, although there’s an optional rubber mat, which may be a wiser choice depending on what’s being hauled. The payload, meanwhile, is 750kg, while there’s a towing capacity of 3,500kg. 

Powering the Rexton Commercial is the same 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel as in the SUV, with 199bhp and 441Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, although 4WD High, Low or even two-wheel-drive modes are all available. 

Billed as a “versatile go anywhere tool”, it should certainly better most vans in terms of off-road ability thanks to its 350mm wading depth, an approach angle of 20.5 degrees and a departure angle of 22 degrees.

KGM Rexton Commercial van - load bay

The trim level specifications largely mirror the Rexton SUV’s with the entry K30 getting LED lights front and rear, heated and ventilated faux leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 18-inch alloy wheels and an electric bootlid. 

Moving up to the K40 adds Nappa leather seats, ambient mood lighting, plus some extra safety features such as blind spot detection and rear cross traffic warning. 

The range-topping K50 adds 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, rear air-conditioning and leather and suede interior trim. 

As a commercial vehicle, the van is subject to a first-year VED tax of £345. It also comes with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty. 

Click here for our list of the best small vans...

