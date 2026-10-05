One of the most attractive things about the KGM Torres EVX is its value, and that’s just been improved ever so slightly. It’s now eligible for Band 2 of the government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG), amounting to a £1,500 price reduction.

This drops the starting price of the Torres EVX to £35,495, making it marginally cheaper than the combustion version of the car. The new figure also significantly undercuts the price tag of the cheapest Skoda Enyaq. The Czech car is also eligible for the Band 2 discount and costs £38,470 once the ECG is factored in.

The Torres EVX’s eligibility for the grant follows the Musso EV pick-up’s qualification for the £5,000 plug-in van grant. This gives the truck a starting price of £39,995 (including VAT), making it the cheapest electric pick-up currently available.

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As for the Torres EVX, it’s powered by a 73.4kWh battery pack made by BYD, giving a range of up to 287 miles. That’s about 19 miles further than an entry-level Enyaq 60 will go when fully juiced, although the KGM can’t match the Skoda’s rapid charging rate.

Impressively, the battery pack goes beyond the required eight years/100,000 miles of warranty, with coverage of up to 10 years or one million kilometres (just over 620,000 miles).

Commenting on the grant eligibility, KGM Motors UK managing director Kevin Griffin said: “Making the move to electric needs to work for customers financially as well as practically. With Torres EVX now benefiting from the £1,500 Electric Car Grant and Musso EV qualifying for the £5,000 Plug-in Van Grant, there is additional support available to help reduce that initial cost of switching.”

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