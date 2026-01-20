The Kia Niro has been given a hefty update for the US and global markets, but the new variant is unlikely to go on sale in the UK, despite the model line’s popularity. Essentially, with so many new Kia models operating in a similar area of the market – including the Sportage, EV3 and new Seltos – there’s no need to offer a fourth option.

The Niro has previously been considered a bridging model, with pure petrol, hybrid and BEV powertrain options giving customers lots of choice. But as Kia’s electric models mature in the market, the role of this powertrain-flexible model has diminished. In the US, just the hybrid option is offered, and in the UK, the Seltos, Sportage and EV3 already cover all of the Niro’s powertrains in the same segment of the market.

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Kia has not confirmed when orders for the current Niro will close but this confirmation that the updated car is not destined for the UK suggests it may not have long left.

The key upgrades on the new Niro are focused around its styling and tech, with the exterior gaining a new nose and compact headlights featuring Kia’s star-light daytime running lights, plus a reshaped front bumper and new wheel designs.

One of the Niro’s more controversial design elements at the rear does seem to be missing, though, because the C-pillar is body-coloured, rather than in a contrasting finish.

At the rear end, the updates include new upper lights with clear lenses and a reshaped bumper. The secondary lights are still mounted low down on the bumper, but these are now smaller and more neatly integrated.

Kia has also done some work with the interior by redesigning the main dashboard and centre console. In place of the previous car’s blocky fascia that integrated separate screens in a new slimline dual-screen se-tup as seen on other Kia models. Material quality has also taken a jump up, and the new centre console and steering wheel bring the model bang up to date.

If a c-segment SUV or crossover is on your shopping list, you’ll find all these Kia options, plus more, at the Auto Express Buy a Car service!