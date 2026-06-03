The seven-seat version of the Kia PV5 electric van now costs just £800 more than its five-seat sibling. Kia has announced that the model qualifies for the Band 2 government Electric Car Grant, bringing the price down from £36,995 to £35,495.

The seven-seater was revealed in summer alongside various updates, including a new range-topping ‘Elite’ trim level, which is available on both seating configurations of the PV5.

Seven-seat PV5 models are available exclusively with a 71.2kWh battery pack and a heat pump included as standard. Kia says they should achieve “more than 241 miles” on a charge. Exact specifications have yet to be announced on the seven-seaters, but aside from a little extra weight, they won’t stray far from the existing five-seat model which is capable of up to 256 miles.

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Charging capabilities are identical between the models, too, with 150kW DC fast charging capable of topping the battery up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes. That battery feeds power to a single 161bhp electric motor on the front axle and all PV5s are capable of vehicle-to-load functionality.

All PV5 passenger models also pick up some small changes for the 2027 model year, including a new flat antenna that’ll keep the overall height to under 1.9m – handy for multi-story car parks – and a redesigned armrest that’s now height adjustable.

There’s also a new top-spec Elite trim available on both five and seven-seat models that adds more features. Highlights include electric sliding doors, dual-tone faux-leather across all three rows, plus ventilation on the front two seats. The impressive infotainment software is generally the same, but it now includes an upgraded camera system with Surround View, side parking sensors and standard premium paint.

Model year 2027 changes will also apply to the PV5 Cargo van variants, which cost from £27,355 plus VAT. These models are now fitted with a three-seat bench as standard, although a two-seat option is still available as a no-cost option. When fitted, it picks up the same adjustable-height armrest, and integrates adjustable lumbar support, plus a new composite bulkhead.

If you’re in the market for a funky new electric family workhorse, why not check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service now for all the latest deals.