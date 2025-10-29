The Lexus Sports Concept made a low-key debut at this year’s Monterey Car Week, but the Japan Mobility Show has shed new light on the exciting new two-seater.

This ultra-high performance electric sports car will be put into production alongside a V8-powered GT from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing sub-brand, creating a twin-pronged sports car offering from the Japanese giant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

After its slightly secretive debut this year in the US, speculation mounted that this was a production version of the V8-powered GR model teased previously at by running in disguise up the hill at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, only fitted with a Lexus body and badge. But we now know the two will be distinct, and offer very different driving experiences.

A physical interior has also been revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, showing a new interior design language and touchscreen system that will be rolled out across Lexus models moving forward. Key to this is the digital interface, which features a three-surface display that both depicts and controls key driving functions for the driver.

Lexus has also been playing with the notion of separating the driver and passenger experiences, changing the colour of the driver’s environment and curving the dashboard towards the driver. This is a technique Lexus has already used on the LC Coupe that went off-sale in the UK in 2024.

However, while we now know more about the model’s positioning and interior, any technical specification is still limited. We know it’ll be battery electric powered, with at least two motors, but there’s no detail yet on how Lexus has integrated the batteries into a platform that’s also required to fit in a front-mounted V8 engine.

It’s unlikely that a production version of the Lexus Sports Concept will utilise a skateboard-style chassis in this case, instead, this could see the use of a battery pack mounted ahead of the driver to mimic the weight distribution of a traditional ICE-powered alternative.

If you fancy a Lexus of your very own, our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…