Mazda 6e priced from £38,995, packing brand-new battery and 348-mile range

More range and a low price could make the Mazda 6e more competitive than we first thought

By:Jordan Katsianis, Alastair Crooks
10 Feb 2026
Mazda 6e - silver front 3/4 dynamic42

Prices have finally been confirmed for the UK-specification Mazda 6e, and in a surprise move it’s not just a price-point that’s been revealed, but a new battery pack and estimated range figure too. 

The car will be launched with a two-tier line-up: the Takumi will cost from £38,995, with the top-spec Takumi Plus costing £39,995. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 is a little less expensive at £37,990, but has a lower 337-mile range and – after recent revisions – less standard equipment. The Polestar 2 starts at a little under £42,000 and can’t quite match the Mazda’s range with 344 miles. 

Just as interesting as the prices, however, is the announcement of a new battery pack that replaces the previous two options. Mazda used to offer 68.8kWh and 80kWh options, but the new 78kWh pack offers more range than both former options at 348 miles, plus 195kW DC charging – equal to the fast-charging, but range-limited 68.8kWh option.  

The 6e model, produced as part of a joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Changan, has been on sale in China and some parts of Europe for a while now. But delays to right-hand-drive production have given the company time to refine the battery offering, bringing the model closer to the class standard in terms of range and charging performance. 

Both Takumi and Takumi Plus models are very well equipped, with highlights including a glowing LED grille, 19-inch wheels, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen and panoramic roof. The only difference between the two cars’ specification is the upholstery: the Plus replaces the standard Takumi’s artificial leather with the real thing. 

If you’re in the market for a new EV, check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for the latest deals. 

What exactly is a Mazda 6e?

Mazda 6e - silver rear 3/4 dynamic42

The car is 4,921mm long, 1,890mm wide and 1,485mm tall, making it larger in every dimension than the Tesla Model 3 and longer and wider than a Hyundai Ioniq 6, albeit a little lower. 

The new 78kWh battery pack powers a single, rear-mounted electric motor that produces 254bhp and 290Nm of torque. The car takes 7.9 seconds to reach 62mph, but in our experience of driving left-hand drive examples this is plenty considering its easy-going nature. 

The Mazda 6e might have originally been designed for the Chinese market, but it still features many Mazda-like chassis elements, such as 50:50 weight distribution and a multi-link rear suspension system. However, this is firmly a comfort-oriented model. 

The exterior design of the 6e is identical to the EZ-6 available in China, aside from some different badging. Five-spoke 19-inch wheels feature a ‘range-boosting’ design and there’ll be eight exterior colours to choose from, including Melting Copper, Aero Grey and Mazda’s iconic Soul Red.

What about the interior?

Mazda 6e - interior overview42

The interior certainly represents a change from Mazda’s current range of models. Gone are the buttons for climate control and radio in the centre of the dash; instead there’s a huge 14.6-inch touchscreen combined with a 10.2-inch driver’s display along with a head-up display. However, it’s not yet known whether this will be a standard feature or not. 

In the rear there’s another touchscreen to control climate settings for passengers, operate the sunshade or adjust the front passenger seat position when the car is parked. 

Despite the size of the Mazda 6e, boot space stands at 330 litres, which is some way off the Ioniq 6’s 401 litres and well behind the Model 3’s 425 litres. The 6e does at least get another storage area under the bonnet with a 70-litre capacity. 

The Mazda is sufficiently spacious for passengers inside, though. In both the front and rear of the 6e we found that a six-foot adult will be able to get perfectly comfortable.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

