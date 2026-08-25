The 2027 model year will also see the introduction of a new Zinc Green colour option, however we’ll have to wait and see if Mazda offers a contrasting interior option, as has sometimes been the case over the years.

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There’s no doubting the impact of the loss of the 2.0-litre engine. Mazda UK said: “The 184PS 2.0-litre was dropped from the European markets in 2024 due to changing emissions regulations. However, due to different derogations timings in the UK we were able to continue with an extended sales period. This period has now ended and we will cease sales of the 2.0-litre Mazda MX-5 in the UK once the existing stock has been sold.

“We have sufficient stock of 2.0-litre models to meet anticipated customer demand until around January 2027, while the 1.5-litre Mazda MX-5 will continue to be available in the UK,” the company said. “The 1.5-litre engine remains at the heart of the MX-5. The current-generation MX-5 was originally developed around this engine, with its light weight, responsive and accessible performance perfectly reflecting Jinba Ittai.

“The continuation of the 1.5-litre ensures customers can continue to enjoy the lightweight, engaging and fun to drive experience that has defined the Mazda MX-5 for more than 35 years and continues to win awards as one of the best driving cars on the road today.”

While the 1.5-litre option keeps the MX-5 on sale in the UK, the 2.0-litre petrol engine typically offered an even more engaging driving experience, due not only to its more powerful engine but also the limited-slip differential, which was not available on the smaller-engined cars.

However, it’s undeniable that this fourth-generation MX-5’s relative age – it’s been on sale for 10 years – brings other limitations that could see regulations remove it from sale altogether. Changing rules have already taken the likes of the Toyota GR 86 and Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman off sale.

Yet this isn’t the end of the story, because Mazda has consistently committed to a new generation of MX-5 that will adhere to the same philosophy, using technology to reduce emissions and keep the car’s weight down. For now though, one of the best two-seat roadsters of the last two decades will be missed in its ideal 2.0-litre form.

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