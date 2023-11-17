HWA’s Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II restomod is the ultimate 1990s throwback

For those that watched and loved German touring car racing in the 1990s, HWA AG’s upcoming “revival of a motorsport classic” in the shape of the HWA Evo will be the stuff of dreams. It might not have any ‘Mercedes’ badges on the exterior, but this is an unmistakable homage to the iconic Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Evo II.

HWA, suitably based in Affalterbach (the same city as Mercedes-AMG), says the upcoming ‘HWA Evo’ is a “furious reinterpretation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II - equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.”

Founded in 1998, HWA’s DTM team has won the Drivers’ Championship eight times and taken 11 manufacturer titles by using Mercedes cars. During the late nineties the firm helped make the road-legal homologated version of the Mercedes CLK-GTR, called the “Strassenversion”, to make it eligible for Le Mans. The HWA Evo is a continuation of the firm’s close partnership with Mercedes.

Hans Werner Aufrecht, founder of HWA said of the project: "The Evo II was a design icon of the early 1990s and set benchmarks in terms of style. Our idea was to reinterpret this design.”

500 units of the Evo II were built (all black and then a further two in silver) in order for the car to race in DTM. The HWA Evo certainly sticks to the visual drama of the original car, but with some key changes, which you’d hope so given HWA AG has spent over 12,000 hours developing and designing its Evo.