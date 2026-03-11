Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mercedes B-Class set for the chop after current model bows out

Mercedes is bringing out five compact cars on the MMA platform, but a new B-Class won’t be one of them

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Mar 2026
Mercedes B-Class - full front

The rise in popularity of SUVs over the past couple of decades has been bad news for estateshatchbacks and even saloons – but the biggest casualties have been MPVs and now the Mercedes B-Class is almost ready for the chopping block.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Robert Lesnik, Exterior Design Director at Mercedes, said the “B-Class is definitely not having a future” in response to the company expanding its EV market coverage with the likes of the new Electric A-Class

The brand had originally planned for four new models to sit on its all-new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform: the CLA saloon and Shooting Brake, plus the new GLB SUV and the upcoming GLA. The forthcoming Electric A-Class will now take this figure to five in a couple of years’ time, but Mercedes has no plans to squeeze in an all-electric B-Class as well. “These days people have switched to SUVs. SUVs have killed the MPV market”, explained Lesnik. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

He also pointed towards the new GLB SUV, which will come with seven seats as standard, as a natural successor to the B-Class. The GLB, like the CLA, will also come with a hybrid powertrain.

The first B-Class arrived in 2004 with a traditional MPV bodystyle, looking to expand on the practicality of the A-Class, on which it was based. While the second-generation B-Class, which launched in 2011, used the same MFA platform as the A-Class (which had transformed into a family hatchback), the B-Class retained an MPV bodystyle. This shape continued on to the current B-Class, which has been around since 2018 with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. 

The B-Class currently kicks off at £36,215, making it £4,365 more expensive than the entry-level A-Class. For cheaper alternatives, used examples of the current B-Class can be found on the Auto Express Buy A Car service from under £13,000.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Used Car Hunter: roomy family MPVs for £8,000
Used Car Hunter - roomy family MPVs for £8k header image

Used Car Hunter: roomy family MPVs for £8,000

Our Car Hunter has £8,000 to spend on a roomy MPV which is fit for family duties
Features
11 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else
Vauxhall Grandland - lights on

Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else

LED headlamps on cars may improve visibility at night, but some people say they’re too bright. We investigate the issue and what can be done
Features
9 Mar 2026
New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech
Mercedes GLA exclusive image - front

New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech

Our exclusive image previews how the Mk3 Mercedes GLA will look when it arrives later this year
News
9 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content