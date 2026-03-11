The rise in popularity of SUVs over the past couple of decades has been bad news for estates, hatchbacks and even saloons – but the biggest casualties have been MPVs and now the Mercedes B-Class is almost ready for the chopping block.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Robert Lesnik, Exterior Design Director at Mercedes, said the “B-Class is definitely not having a future” in response to the company expanding its EV market coverage with the likes of the new Electric A-Class.

The brand had originally planned for four new models to sit on its all-new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform: the CLA saloon and Shooting Brake, plus the new GLB SUV and the upcoming GLA. The forthcoming Electric A-Class will now take this figure to five in a couple of years’ time, but Mercedes has no plans to squeeze in an all-electric B-Class as well. “These days people have switched to SUVs. SUVs have killed the MPV market”, explained Lesnik.

Advertisement - Article continues below

He also pointed towards the new GLB SUV, which will come with seven seats as standard, as a natural successor to the B-Class. The GLB, like the CLA, will also come with a hybrid powertrain.

The first B-Class arrived in 2004 with a traditional MPV bodystyle, looking to expand on the practicality of the A-Class, on which it was based. While the second-generation B-Class, which launched in 2011, used the same MFA platform as the A-Class (which had transformed into a family hatchback), the B-Class retained an MPV bodystyle. This shape continued on to the current B-Class, which has been around since 2018 with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The B-Class currently kicks off at £36,215, making it £4,365 more expensive than the entry-level A-Class. For cheaper alternatives, used examples of the current B-Class can be found on the Auto Express Buy A Car service from under £13,000.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.