Mercedes has given its combustion-powered C-Class a mid-life update just in time to join its new electric cousin on the showroom forecourt. Arriving with a tweaked set of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains in two bodystyles, the updated Mercedes C-Class will join the new EV to give customers a comprehensive choice in the compact executive market. The new model will be available to order in the UK in the coming weeks, with prices ranging from £46,000 to £62,000.

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The C-Class’s most obvious changes come via its exterior styling, where it now features the firm’s latest design language, as showcased on the E-Class and S-Class. This sees new headlights – complete with star-shaped daytime-running lights – connected to the grille, which comes with bright chrome accents, an illuminated surround and larger three-pointed star.

However, it’s worth noting that this model does not feature the striking illuminated grille of its electric counterpart, endowing it with a more conservative look overall. The rear end is largely the same as before, with the exception of new lights on the saloon; the estate makes do with those used on the existing model.

The cabin has not evolved from its current generation, so if you were hoping for an S-Class-style replacement of the dash with a full-width screen you’ll be disappointed. Instead, Mercedes has integrated its latest user interface into the existing layout. Within these changes are greater levels of AI support in the software, which can enable more substantial over-the-air updates.