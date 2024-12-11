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New Mercedes C-Class facelift: petrol-drinking executive gets brand new look

ICE-powered Mercedes C-Class models get a series of hi-tech upgrades, with UK orders set to start soon

By:Jordan Katsianis
17 Aug 2026
Mercedes C-Class facelift - front23

Mercedes has given its combustion-powered C-Class a mid-life update just in time to join its new electric cousin on the showroom forecourt. Arriving with a tweaked set of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains in two bodystyles, the updated Mercedes C-Class will join the new EV to give customers a comprehensive choice in the compact executive market. The new model will be available to order in the UK in the coming weeks, with prices ranging from £46,000 to £62,000. 

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The C-Class’s most obvious changes come via its exterior styling, where it now features the firm’s latest design language, as showcased on the E-Class and S-Class. This sees new headlights – complete with star-shaped daytime-running lights – connected to the grille, which comes with bright chrome accents, an illuminated surround and larger three-pointed star.

However, it’s worth noting that this model does not feature the striking illuminated grille of its electric counterpart, endowing it with a more conservative look overall. The rear end is largely the same as before, with the exception of new lights on the saloon; the estate makes do with those used on the existing model. 

Mercedes C-Class facelift - rear23

The cabin has not evolved from its current generation, so if you were hoping for an S-Class-style replacement of the dash with a full-width screen you’ll be disappointed. Instead, Mercedes has integrated its latest user interface into the existing layout. Within these changes are greater levels of AI support in the software, which can enable more substantial over-the-air updates. 

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Another major beneficiary of this change is Mercedes’ navigation, which now incorporates both Google AI and Maps data. The rest of the cabin updates revolve around a new simplified steering wheel already seen on its other models, plus refreshed materials and trim options. 

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Alongside improving the aesthetics and tech, Mercedes has been hard at work on the engines to ensure all options are compliant with Euro 7 emissions regulations. 

Mercedes C-Class facelift - dash23

There’s a range of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel options, plus two plug-in hybrids. The most popular option in the UK is likely to remain the C300e, which sees its output increase to 347bhp thanks to a small power rise in both the petrol and electric motors. 

Mercedes quotes a 62-mile BEV range on both PHEV models. While on paper this is less than the former 70-mile quoted range, the standardised test has been tweaked for the latest generation – so we expect the real-world results to be largely the same. 

There have been no major updates to the battery pack or its 19.5kWh capacity, and it’s also still able to be recharged at up to 55kW on a DC fast charger. Mercedes will no longer offer the C300de diesel plug-in hybrid. 

Diesel fans will be catered for by two new specifications, the 197bhp C250d and a 262bhp C300d. The only other engine change of note is a reduction in power for the entry-level C200 petrol, which drops from 200bhp to 174bhp. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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