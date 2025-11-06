The Mercedes CLA hybrid is on sale now, priced from £38,700 – undercutting its electric sibling by almost £7,000. It’s available with a choice of three engines and five specifications, so there should be a CLA hybrid to suit all tastes; there’s even a 4Matic all-wheel-drive variant for those seeking maximum traction in the winter months.

The range kicks off with the CLA 180 Sport, which features a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a small hybrid module and 1.3kWh battery driving the front wheels. Mercedes says the engine itself produces 134bhp, boosted by a 30bhp electric motor to deliver 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds. Combined fuel consumption stands at 56.5mpg, with CO2 emissions of 114g/km.

Above this is the CLA 200, which uses the same basic layout, but with a 161bhp petrol engine – shaving the 0-62mph time to eight seconds dead. There are no compromises in fuel efficiency or emissions.

Topping the range is the CLA 220 4Matic, which as the name suggests, adds power to the rear axle for all-wheel drive. This version produces 187bhp, with the same 30bhp electric motor – cutting the 0-62mph time to 7.1 seconds. Mercedes claims 52.4mpg, plus CO2 emissions of 123g/km.

Once you’ve chosen your engine, you can pick between Sport, Sport Edition, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus trims. Sport comes with alloy wheels and LED lights with high-beam assist, as well as an illuminated grille surround. Inside, there’s a 14-inch central display, climate control, and a fixed panoramic sunroof. Adaptive cruise control and blind-spot assist are also standard.

Step up to Sport Executive for £2,850 more and you’ll add tinted glass, flush-fitting door handles, and keyless go, as well as 64-colour ambient lighting and a wireless phone charger.

As usual, the AMG Line Executive cars (from £44,000) bring slightly sportier styling, plus sports seats and a Nappa leather, multifunction steering wheel. AMG Line Premium models (+£1,900) usher in the full MBUX Superscreen infotainment experience, including the passenger display, plus two-zone climate control and extra app functionality.

Top-of-the-line AMG Line Premium Plus cars are priced from £48,600 and come with multi-beam headlights, a Winter Pack including a heated steering wheel, plus a Burmester surround-sound stereo and head-up display. The uprated CLA 200 costs around £900, with the CLA 220 4Matic another £3,500 on top.

The electric Mercedes CLA is already on sale priced from under £46,000 but customers can typically save around £4,850 off the retail price via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.