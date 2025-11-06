Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes CLA hybrid launched: 3 power options, 5 specs and up to 56mpg

Hybrid CLA joins the EV in small saloon range, and comes with a wide range of engine and spec options

By:Richard Ingram
6 Nov 2025
Mercedes CLA hybrid - front angled4

The Mercedes CLA hybrid is on sale now, priced from £38,700 – undercutting its electric sibling by almost £7,000. It’s available with a choice of three engines and five specifications, so there should be a CLA hybrid to suit all tastes; there’s even a 4Matic all-wheel-drive variant for those seeking maximum traction in the winter months.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The range kicks off with the CLA 180 Sport, which features a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a small hybrid module and 1.3kWh battery driving the front wheels. Mercedes says the engine itself produces 134bhp, boosted by a 30bhp electric motor to deliver 0-62mph in 8.8 seconds. Combined fuel consumption stands at 56.5mpg, with CO2 emissions of 114g/km.

Above this is the CLA 200, which uses the same basic layout, but with a 161bhp petrol engine – shaving the 0-62mph time to eight seconds dead. There are no compromises in fuel efficiency or emissions.

Topping the range is the CLA 220 4Matic, which as the name suggests, adds power to the rear axle for all-wheel drive. This version produces 187bhp, with the same 30bhp electric motor – cutting the 0-62mph time to 7.1 seconds. Mercedes claims 52.4mpg, plus CO2 emissions of 123g/km.

Once you’ve chosen your engine, you can pick between Sport, Sport Edition, AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus trims. Sport comes with alloy wheels and LED lights with high-beam assist, as well as an illuminated grille surround. Inside, there’s a 14-inch central display, climate control, and a fixed panoramic sunroof. Adaptive cruise control and blind-spot assist are also standard.

Step up to Sport Executive for £2,850 more and you’ll add tinted glass, flush-fitting door handles, and keyless go, as well as 64-colour ambient lighting and a wireless phone charger.

Mercedes CLA hybrid - rear angled4

 As usual, the AMG Line Executive cars (from £44,000) bring slightly sportier styling, plus sports seats and a Nappa leather, multifunction steering wheel. AMG Line Premium models (+£1,900) usher in the full MBUX Superscreen infotainment experience, including the passenger display, plus two-zone climate control and extra app functionality. 

Top-of-the-line AMG Line Premium Plus cars are priced from £48,600 and come with multi-beam headlights, a Winter Pack including a heated steering wheel, plus a Burmester surround-sound stereo and head-up display. The uprated CLA 200 costs around £900, with the CLA 220 4Matic another £3,500 on top.

The electric Mercedes CLA is already on sale priced from under £46,000 but customers can typically save around £4,850 off the retail price via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025/2026
Longest-range electric cars - header image

Top 10 longest-range electric cars on sale 2025/2026

Racking up mega miles? These are the long-range EVs to go for
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2025
Panic over! New Mercedes CLA will be able to use UK fast chargers… but not until 2026
Mercedes CLA - front static

Panic over! New Mercedes CLA will be able to use UK fast chargers… but not until 2026

The new all-electric CLA was launched with 800V charging capability – and no 400-volt DC converter, making it incompatible with much of UK network
News
25 Jul 2025
Mercedes CLA review
Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology - front

Mercedes CLA review

The new Mercedes CLA represents a huge step forward for the brand’s electric models, and EVs in general, highlighted by incredible efficiency and rang…
In-depth reviews
16 Jul 2025
Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front action

Electric Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake will keep going long after rivals need to stop

The second of Merc’s new-era EVs is here in the form of an attractive estate with a huge range
News
14 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7
Renault 5 - front cornering

Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7

Renault’s retro hatchback topped the EV sales charts in October, but even it couldn’t come close to internal-combustion alternatives from China
News
5 Nov 2025
The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing
Opinion - Renault 4

The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the New Car World Championships, where the Renault 4 took top honours
Opinion
2 Nov 2025
Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?
New Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?

We investigate why the British market is so attractive to Chinese brands
Features
31 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content