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New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S arrives with the V8 that will shape AMG’s future

High-performance SUV is just the first of many new AMG models that’ll feature a brand-new V8 engine

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 Jun 2026
Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S - front33

A fresh Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S has been revealed, the first of a new generation of models that feature a brand-new high-performance V8 engine. Joining the recently updated Mercedes GLE range, it’ll be available in this SUV bodystyle and a sleeker Coupé variant, and should cost from around £140,000.

Much of the GLE 63’s styling and tech upgrades have been brought over from the wider range, but the big news is the V8 engine. Even with a need to pass tough new Euro 7 emissions regulations, power and torque is on-par with the previous generation, producing 603bhp and 850Nm of torque.

To do this, the AMG’s V8 has undergone some pretty major technical changes, not least a controversial switch to a flat-plane crankshaft design. Despite the appreciative gains in efficiency and smoothness, though, these crankshafts often remove some of the character that’s fundamental to any AMG V-engined model – as was found with the first AMG with such a motor, the more experimental AMG GT Black Series.

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However, the brand is confident that it has developed new technology for the engine and its subsidiary parts to ensure that the burbly V8 exhaust noise has been retained. 

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe - rear33

At 4.0 litres, its capacity is the same as before, but as well as the new crank, and a fresh firing order to go with it, the entire injection, intake and exhaust systems have been redesigned. There’s also a new camshaft on the intake side, a new compressor and housing for the turbos, plus a redesigned exhaust system that now features an exhaust-particulate filter on all markets, not just those in Europe. 

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Like before, the engine is connected to a 48V mild-hybrid system, which incorporates an integrated starter-generator that produces a further 23bhp and 205Nm of torque. As well as extending the start-stop functionality, this set-up is also able to torque-fill the lower end of the rev-range to improve initial throttle response. 

Power is then sent to all four wheels through AMG’s nine-speed automatic transmission. To keep everything in check, AMG has beefed up the drivetrain with new driveshafts and bigger brakes all round. 

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All GLE 63 S models feature air-suspension, with further support coming from an active anti-roll system. Models in most markets will be available with 21 and 22-inch wheel options, but only the latter will be available in the UK. 

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S - dash33

The newcomer’s other updates carry across from the revised GLE range. The more assertive nose features an even bigger grille, only now it has to compete for attention with the new headlights that integrate two star graphics inside them. The back includes the same black rear bar that now connects the lights, and the AMG’s typical oblong exhaust pipes and rear spoiler remain, too. 

Inside, the remodelled dashboard and fresh user interface have been given the AMG treatment, with more figure-hugging seats and a new steering wheel. It might look similar to the previous car, but the two satellite controls that control the car’s dynamic functions have fresh displays and look sharper and are of a higher quality. There’s also the introduction of scroll wheels on the steering wheel’s upper spokes – much to the delight of existing Mercedes customers. 

As before, the GLE 63 S will be available in an SUV or Coupé bodystyle, the latter having a more dynamic silhouette – and compromised rear headroom to go with it. A seven-seater GLS 63 will also be launched as well. 

UK pricing has not yet been announced, but the GLE should cost around £140,000, especially given the tendency for Mercedes-Benz UK to only offer fully loaded variants of these high-performance flagships. The GLS will cost more like £160,000.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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