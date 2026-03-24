The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is about to return, and it’ll be more hardcore than ever

A brand-new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is in the works to rival Porsche’s venerable GT3 RS, and this time it will take more than just a bit of inspiration from the AMG’s GT3 racer. Instead, this next-generation Black Series will be a true homologation special, with a different chassis and powertrain to the current road-going AMG GT.

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While revealing both Black Series and GT3 prototypes, Michael Schiebe, board member for production at Mercedes-AMG, said: "We are developing the most extreme Black Series ever. At the same time, we want to set the next record-breaker in motorsport with the future GT3. It is our unambiguous commitment to maximum performance, a promise for the race track and the road alike."

This hardcore nature certainly isn’t new for a Black Series, but this new generation is expected to take things up one more notch with technology borrowed directly from the race track. Its plastic side windows, upright windscreen wiper and centre-lock wheels suggest as much.

Rather than being based on the current road-going AMG GT – which is based on more sedate Mercedes saloons – this new Black Series will retain the same bespoke all-aluminium chassis as previous GT models. This is clear to see in the prototype’s more exaggerated bonnet length and more upright screen.

Under the bonnet will be an AMG V8, but it too will be different to the current GT’s. This will once again look back to the previous-gen GT Black Series, with an updated version of the flat-plane-crank V8 that will soon be fitted to future AMG models such as the CLE 63 S. Its power output should be well over 800bhp, making it even more powerful than the hybrid-assisted GT 63 S E Performance.

The main styling elements, such as the headlights and general design, will appear more closely aligned to the road-going GT, but its aero will be a lesson in GT3 racing, thanks to a swan-neck rear wing, aggressive diffuser and a totally unique rear with a sheared end.

Pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to cost well over £300,000 – and possibly even more than the GT3 racer that it has been designed to homologate.

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