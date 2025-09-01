New Mercedes-AMG GT 55 review: aims at the Porsche 911, but misses

Calling a car that’s got a big V8 lacking in character might seem strange, but when it has the high standards of its old predecessor to live up to, it’s sadly true. I loved the old AMG GT. I was lucky enough to drive a few different versions, and thanks to the dramatic long-bonnet proportions, the cabin full of supercar drama, and the huge transmission tunnel scattered with buttons (which meant it wasn't the most ergonomically sound), it always felt like a massive event. Low-slung driving position aside, the new car’s touchscreen-dominated cabin looks little different from what you’d find in a C-Class.

But it was the drive that set the old car apart. With all its power going to the rear wheels, it was a handful, but in the way a proper supercar should be. And it sounded glorious, too. I even liked it in its flat-plane crank form as the Black Series – the car now starring on F1 tracks as the official Safety Car – which put me in a minority among my peers. The Black's staggeringly capable chassis also helped its cause, with incredible poise and balance.

Was the old AMG GT the most polished all-rounder for the money? No, a Porsche 911 would be better to live with every day. But the Mercedes was distinctive and characterful enough in its own right that I could completely understand why someone would choose one over a 911.

Mercedes-AMG has straightened the car’s laces with this second-gen model, in the hopes that a 321-litre boot and some very tiny rear seats will steal sales away from Porsche. But its practicality and its V8 engine remain the only two compelling reasons to choose it over its closest rivals. And I’m not convinced that’s enough.

