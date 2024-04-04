New Mercedes GLE facelift undercuts the Audi Q7 and keeps diesel power

Mercedes has given its luxury GLE SUV a substantial update for 2026, introducing a range of upgraded powertrains, a new interior and plenty of high-end features, and it’s now on sale here in the UK.

As with the outgoing model, the new GLE is available with both a standard SUV body and as a sleeker coupé. There’s also a range of hotter AMG models with each bodystyle.

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Starting from £79,995, the new GLE comes in at £1,865 more than the old car, while the GLE Coupe starts at £82,995. Both models kick off in Urban Edition trim with the 350d diesel engine. Above this is the GLE 450e plug-in hybrid from £82,995 and then the more powerful GLE 450d diesel from £83,995.

Those Mercedes-AMG versions start at £99,995 with the GLE 53 AMG Line Premium, while the GLE 53 Hybrid (actually a plug-in hybrid) costs the same. The most expensive model in the new line-up is the 63 S AMG Line Premium Plus at £149,995.

In order for the Mercedes GLE to keep pace with this year’s all-new Audi Q7, which has just gone on sale from £81,665, and the new generation of BMW X5, the changes to the Merc are pretty substantial – and similar in scale to those on the recently facelifted S-Class limousine.

Powertrains and chassis

Every powertrain for the new GLE is connected to a full-time all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The line-up includes an in-line six-cylinder petrol GLE 450, plus two 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel options in the 286bhp GLE 350d and the 367bhp GLE 450d. However, of most interest to many buyers in the UK is the new GLE 450e plug-in hybrid.