New Mercedes GLE facelift undercuts the Audi Q7 and keeps diesel power
More screens and stars for Mercedes popular large SUV
Mercedes has given its luxury GLE SUV a substantial update for 2026, introducing a range of upgraded powertrains, a new interior and plenty of high-end features, and it’s now on sale here in the UK.
As with the outgoing model, the new GLE is available with both a standard SUV body and as a sleeker coupé. There’s also a range of hotter AMG models with each bodystyle.
Starting from £79,995, the new GLE comes in at £1,865 more than the old car, while the GLE Coupe starts at £82,995. Both models kick off in Urban Edition trim with the 350d diesel engine. Above this is the GLE 450e plug-in hybrid from £82,995 and then the more powerful GLE 450d diesel from £83,995.
Those Mercedes-AMG versions start at £99,995 with the GLE 53 AMG Line Premium, while the GLE 53 Hybrid (actually a plug-in hybrid) costs the same. The most expensive model in the new line-up is the 63 S AMG Line Premium Plus at £149,995.
In order for the Mercedes GLE to keep pace with this year’s all-new Audi Q7, which has just gone on sale from £81,665, and the new generation of BMW X5, the changes to the Merc are pretty substantial – and similar in scale to those on the recently facelifted S-Class limousine.
Powertrains and chassis
Every powertrain for the new GLE is connected to a full-time all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The line-up includes an in-line six-cylinder petrol GLE 450, plus two 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel options in the 286bhp GLE 350d and the 367bhp GLE 450d. However, of most interest to many buyers in the UK is the new GLE 450e plug-in hybrid.
The former GLE 400e was one of very few models in its class that used a four-cylinder petrol engine in its plug-in hybrid set-up. However, that has been dropped and replaced with a petrol-powered in-line six, producing a total system output of 449bhp alongside a claimed 65-mile EV range. This is a generous improvement in performance, and makes it very competitive – for now. But BMW will soon be launching its all-new iX5 and Audi its Q7, both of which can use their brand-new platforms to improve their efficiency. The diesel-powered PHEV in the current GLE generation will no longer be available.
A V8-powered GLE 580 will be offered in other markets, but not in the UK, so the sportier options here will be provided by the AMG models. The GLE 53 is available as both a mild-hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, and the 442bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV has a few subtle revisions under the bonnet, but the 577bhp PHEV is as before.
As for the range-topping GLE 63 S, this gets a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 with 612bhp, supplemented by a mild-hybrid system with a 23bhp electric motor. This is the quickest model from 0-62mph, taking 3.9 seconds, and will top out at 174mph. The full selection of powertrains is also offered in the GLE Coupe.
Another highlight of the latest GLE is its new E-Active body control suspension system. This can operate on each corner separately, containing pitch and roll as well as improving off-road ability. The really clever bit, though, comes courtesy of the car’s connection to the internet. The GLE can store the GPS location of any big bumps or potholes, and if you come across that same bit of road again, it will prepare for that bump. And it doesn’t just take data from your car, but also from other GLEs – and by extension other Mercedes models – with this system creating a network of data in the cloud.
New Mercedes GLE trim levels and equipment
Standard with the entry-level Urban Edition GLE includes a panoramic sliding sunroof (larger than the old GLE’s), an illuminated radiator grille and Mercedes’ vast ‘Superscreen’ set-up. This features three 12.3-inch displays mounted inside one panel that sits at the same level as the previous car’s twin-screen unit, leaving space below for a more traditional dashboard.
The displays feature the latest Mercedes MBUX infotainment system too, with functions including a selfie and video camera, plus a privacy mode for the passenger display so as to not distract the driver and new entertainment apps.
AMG Line Premium trim adds a Burmester 3D sound system, a third row of seats taking the capacity to seven, an ‘Exclusive trim package’ with extended ‘Artico’ man-made leather and electrically adjustable rear seats.
The AMG Line Premium Plus, which costs £12,500 more than the Urban Edition on the base GLE 350d, comes as standard with additional heating on the seats, door armrests and even the centre console armrest. The front seats also gain a massage function, there’s an augmented head-up display and Mercedes’ ‘Magic Vision Control’, which incorporates the windscreen washers into heated wipers for a more effective clean.
New Mercedes GLE design
The old car’s basic body remains, but there are new front and rear lighting elements, bringing the GLE into line with the brand’s more recent all-electric models such as the C-Class and GLC. There are larger headlights with twin three-star lighting motifs and improved Digital Light functionality, plus the grille is also bigger and sits within a black frame, although it does lead to a jarring panel gap where the bonnet meets the bumper.
The rear has yet more star motifs, but the lights now sit within a black band that stretches across the tailgate. The lower bumpers, colour options and wheel designs have also been tweaked. Wheel sizes range from 20 inches in Urban Edition guise to 22 inches for the Premium Plus cars.
Inside, there are new illuminated air vents on the main dash, but the previous centre console and a row of physical buttons remain. The steering wheel also switches over to a version with rollers in place of the former touch controls. Space inside is unchanged over the existing model, because the basic body and structure are the same. However, Mercedes is keen to emphasise the wider choice of materials and finishes available through its Manufaktur personalisation program.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.