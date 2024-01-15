The Audi Q7 was the firm’s first SUV when it arrived back in 2005 and now a new, third-generation model has just gone on sale here in the UK.

At launch, just one diesel engine will be available and the car will come only in seven-seat form. Pricing kicks off at £81,665 for the Q7 in S Line trim – around £10,000 more than the old Q7 – but the new car is bigger and comes with more kit as standard.

The new Q7 is the flagship model within Audi’s now extensive SUV line-up, but it won’t be for long, because Auto Express recently found out the gargantuan Q9 is coming to the UK next year to sit above it as a rival to the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS.

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Meanwhile, the Q7 will have its work cut out because there’s a new generation of its long-time rival, the BMW X5, due this year and the Mercedes GLE has been facelifted too with pricing for it starting from £79,995.

You can specify the Q7 in S line trim, or there’s the Edition 1 that costs from £88,965, and the Vorsprung from £101,665. As standard the Q7 gets grey-painted 20-inch alloy wheels, S line body trim with a roof spoiler and matrix LED headlights with what could be the world’s most advanced turn signals; at night these project arrows onto the road when you turn on the indicators. S line also gets a powered bootlid, three-zone climate control, dark brushed aluminium interior trim and heated front sport seats.