Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for £225 a month is stonking value for money

Mid-size family SUVs are two-a-penny, which makes the MG’s value stand out. It’s our Deal of the Day for 16 April

By:George Armitage
16 Apr 2025
New MG HS - front cornering
  • Stylish and easy to drive
  • Top-spec model; free metallic paint
  • Only £224.54 a month

MG has built its recent reputation for strong value for money on models like the HS, and the recent model adds a welcome dose of style and modernity. Value is still core to the proposition, though, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carparison is offering the mid-size SUV for just £224.54 per month right now. This cracking two-year deal only requires a £2,993.28 initial payment to get things moving, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. However, should you need more, this cap can be nudged up to 8,000 a year for just an extra £13.38 a month.

The latest HS is a big upgrade on its predecessor, and boasts more modern styling, an interior with a feeling of real quality, and high equipment levels. And you certainly won't be feeling short-changed with this deal because it's for the top-spec trim.

Trophy gets you heated front seats, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging. This is on top of the entry-level model's 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking camera, and a swathe of safety kit. This deal also throws in metallic paint for free, which is a nice surprise.

Power comes from a 167bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. It isn't the most refined engine around, but it gets up to speed well and, thanks to mild-hybrid technology, delivers over 37mpg. Light steering and comfortable suspension give an easy-going driving experience.

Interior fit and finish is surprisingly high, with a plush feel and a well laid-out dashboard. There's plenty of room for a couple of six-foot passengers in the back seats, and the 507-litre boot is impressively large. 

New MG HS - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG HS leasing offers from leading providers on our MG HS hub page...

See our MG HS deals

Check out the MG HS deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on MG HS rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,613Avg. savings £5,568
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £27,467Avg. savings £2,233
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £29,367Avg. savings £4,640
New Hyundai Tucson

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Take the plunge with the BYD Dolphin for just £218 a month
BYD Dolphin - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Take the plunge with the BYD Dolphin for just £218 a month

The BYD Dolphin is an attractive five-door family EV – and temptingly affordable too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 April
News
15 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma for £202 a month is well worth a punt
Ford Puma - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Ford Puma for £202 a month is well worth a punt

Ford’s Puma is a best-seller in the UK and for good reason. It’s cheap too and it’s our Deal of the Day for 14 April
News
14 Apr 2025
Best new car deals 2025: all the top offers on today’s car market
Best new car deals - February 2025 header image

Best new car deals 2025: all the top offers on today’s car market

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
14 Apr 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Peugeot 2008 GT on a £173 per month lease
Peugeot 2008 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Top-spec Peugeot 2008 GT on a £173 per month lease

This popular small SUV should be a hit with those on a budget thanks to this deal on a top GT model
News
13 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance
Czinger teases 21C&#039;s carbon fibre bodywork

Carbon fibre could be banned as EU classifies it as a hazardous substance

Particulates emitted by the disposal of carbon fibre can be harmful to both machinery and human health
News
14 Apr 2025
How green are electric cars? The truth about EV environmental impact and carbon footprints
Polestar 3 - front full width

How green are electric cars? The truth about EV environmental impact and carbon footprints

New figures from Polestar cast light on the big questions around EV sustainability and environmental impact compared to petrol cars
News
15 Apr 2025
Suzuki e Vitara prototype review: brand’s first EV shows plenty of promise
Suzuki e Vitara prototype - front

Suzuki e Vitara prototype review: brand’s first EV shows plenty of promise

We get an early taste of the new Suzuki e Vitara ahead of its official arrival
Road tests
15 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content