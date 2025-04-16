Car Deal of the Day: MG HS for £225 a month is stonking value for money

Stylish and easy to drive

MG has built its recent reputation for strong value for money on models like the HS, and the recent model adds a welcome dose of style and modernity. Value is still core to the proposition, though, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carparison is offering the mid-size SUV for just £224.54 per month right now. This cracking two-year deal only requires a £2,993.28 initial payment to get things moving, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. However, should you need more, this cap can be nudged up to 8,000 a year for just an extra £13.38 a month.

The latest HS is a big upgrade on its predecessor, and boasts more modern styling, an interior with a feeling of real quality, and high equipment levels. And you certainly won't be feeling short-changed with this deal because it's for the top-spec trim.

Trophy gets you heated front seats, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree parking camera and wireless phone charging. This is on top of the entry-level model's 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking camera, and a swathe of safety kit. This deal also throws in metallic paint for free, which is a nice surprise.

Power comes from a 167bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. It isn't the most refined engine around, but it gets up to speed well and, thanks to mild-hybrid technology, delivers over 37mpg. Light steering and comfortable suspension give an easy-going driving experience.

Interior fit and finish is surprisingly high, with a plush feel and a well laid-out dashboard. There's plenty of room for a couple of six-foot passengers in the back seats, and the 507-litre boot is impressively large.

