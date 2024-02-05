Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

MINI Clubman axed after 55 years and 1.1 million sales

The MINI Clubman was as wacky as it was popular but it’s come to the end of the road

by: Alastair Crooks
5 Feb 2024
MINI Clubman UK - front

MINI has decided to pull the plug on the MINI Clubman model, ending production of the oddball family car at its plant in Oxford. 

The MINI Clubman was first launched in 1969. Then, after a 25-year break and MINI’s switch to BMW ownership, the modern Clubman appeared in 2007. Over 1.1 million Clubman cars have been created in total, with over half of those being built at MINI’s Oxfordshire plant. 

Dr. Markus Grüneisl, CEO of MINI’s plants in Oxford and Swindon, said; “With its departure, we look ahead to welcoming members of the new MINI family to our Oxford and Swindon lines, including a new convertible model which we will start to produce at the end of this year”. The upcoming Aceman EV is expected to fill some of the gap left by the Clubman, with the new Countryman also picking up some of the slack. 

Back in 1969, the MINI Clubman stood out in the market thanks to its distinctive split-opening rear doors. The doors had been a staple of the Clubman design since it first appeared on the Austin Seven Countryman and Morris Mini Traveller iterations, along with the distinctive wood panelling along the sides and at the rear. The Clubman Estate retained the four-door layout from those cars with two doors for the front occupants and two for the loading bay.

Based on the second-generation BMW MINI, the Clubman returned in 2007 with a retro-inspired exterior and a bodystyle that closely followed the original’s, right down to the split-opening rear doors. A big plus point for practicality for the 2007 model was the addition of a single pillarless door behind the driver’s door to allow easier access to the second row. The successor to this Clubman came in 2015 and featured traditional car doors for both rear passengers. 

The demise of the Clubman isn’t a complete surprise as last year we saw a ‘Final Edition’ version of the Clubman in its third generation, with 18-inch alloy wheels, exclusive ‘Final Edition’ badging and exterior colours. It was also limited to 1,969 units - referencing the launch year of the original. 

Click here for our list of the best estate cars to buy...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

MINI Clubman review
MINI Clubman - front tracking
In-depth reviews

MINI Clubman review

The MINI Clubman is a fun, small estate that's well-built and powered by a great range of engines – but it's not that practical
20 Jun 2023
New 2023 MINI Clubman Final Edition could be last of its kind
MINI Clubman Final Edition - front
News

New 2023 MINI Clubman Final Edition could be last of its kind

The MINI Clubman gets a limited-edition trim level with nods to its past
21 Mar 2023

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is a lot of car for under £200 a month
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia is a lot of car for under £200 a month

The hugely practical hatchback is bundled with a generous 8,000-mile annual mileage limit to become our Car Deal of the Day for 1 February
1 Feb 2024
New Lancia Ypsilon EV revealed: the Vauxhall Corsa’s sharp-suited Italian cousin
Lancia Ypsilon - front quarter
News

New Lancia Ypsilon EV revealed: the Vauxhall Corsa’s sharp-suited Italian cousin

The all-electric supermini offers a 250-mile range and Lancia Stratos-inspired design, however, there’s been no word on any potential return to the UK…
2 Feb 2024
British electric car startup Forseven aims to rival Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar
Forseven logo
News

British electric car startup Forseven aims to rival Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar

Forseven's range of luxury EVs are likely to arrive before the end of the decade, with a number of ex-JLR employees leading the design and engineering
2 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content