News

New Morgan Plus Four gets ‘design, dynamic and technological enhancements’ for 2024

Morgan says the Plus Four stays true to its 1950 roots but there’s a handy package of updates for the retro roadster

by: Alastair Crooks
10 Apr 2024
Morgan Plus Four - front action26

Few cars throughout history can have been on sale for so long and changed so little but after 74 years, the Morgan Plus Four has just received several upgrades to ensure it can take on the 21st Century’s finest sports cars. Alongside some exterior tweaks, Morgan has given the Plus Four a new Dynamic Handling Pack which “enhances the engaging driving dynamics”, according to Morgan.  

The revised Morgan Plus Four is available to order now from £62,500, making it a quirky alternative to established performance drop-tops like the Porsche 718 Boxster S and BMW Z4 M40i. Morgan says every Plus Four ‘is bespoke as standard’ as a nod to the way the car is made using an aluminium body hand-formed over an ash wood frame. 

At first glance the Plus Four looks the same as before, although Morgan points out there are new wings, a reshaped front splitter, a new rear diffuser and floating front and rear number plate plinths. The Plus Four grew in size when it moved to a new platform in 2020 and now, to help retain the same look as the original, it has received new lights for 2024. The headlights (which are also more powerful than before) are uniquely made for Morgan and are an inch bigger in diameter than before. 

The front and rear splitter are new, as are the front and rear wings and the aluminium wing mirrors, while the rear view mirror has been redesigned, too. Massimo Fumarola, CEO of Morgan, said: “The latest Plus Four is unmistakably a Morgan for today’s discerning customer. Whilst other models within our lineup offer greater opportunity for experimentation, Plus Four requires a more delicate approach.” 

Morgan Plus Four - rear action26

Inside there’s a new ‘lightweight’ sound system from Sennheiser, revisions to the LCD screen on the dash, new interior lighting and a new key fob. 

Morgan says the new Plus Four will still “prioritise driving feel above performance figures and lap times”. With these fresh updates comes the option to fit a ‘Dynamic Handling Pack’. The £1,995 pack includes new single-way adjustable dampers and new springs together with a rear anti-roll bar which Morgan says delivers a “greater level of dynamic performance”.

The Plus Four retains its BMW-derived engine. Offered with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, there’s a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder with 255bhp and 350Nm of torque (400Nm for the automatic). The manual’s 0-62mph time is unchanged at 5.2 seconds with the automatic taking 4.8 seconds to complete the sprint. Both top out at 149mph. 

Morgan says the first examples of the revised Plus Four will be built from May and test drives will begin in June. The British firm also said it is homologating the Plus Four for the US market with the aim of making this the Morgan to be sold across the Atlantic since 2006. 

Click here for our list of the best convertibles and cabriolets...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

