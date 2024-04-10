New Morgan Plus Four gets ‘design, dynamic and technological enhancements’ for 2024

Few cars throughout history can have been on sale for so long and changed so little but after 74 years, the Morgan Plus Four has just received several upgrades to ensure it can take on the 21st Century’s finest sports cars. Alongside some exterior tweaks, Morgan has given the Plus Four a new Dynamic Handling Pack which “enhances the engaging driving dynamics”, according to Morgan.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The revised Morgan Plus Four is available to order now from £62,500, making it a quirky alternative to established performance drop-tops like the Porsche 718 Boxster S and BMW Z4 M40i. Morgan says every Plus Four ‘is bespoke as standard’ as a nod to the way the car is made using an aluminium body hand-formed over an ash wood frame.

At first glance the Plus Four looks the same as before, although Morgan points out there are new wings, a reshaped front splitter, a new rear diffuser and floating front and rear number plate plinths. The Plus Four grew in size when it moved to a new platform in 2020 and now, to help retain the same look as the original, it has received new lights for 2024. The headlights (which are also more powerful than before) are uniquely made for Morgan and are an inch bigger in diameter than before.