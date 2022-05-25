Maserati MC20 Folgore electric supercar could be most powerful Maserati ever

Maserati is working on a wild, all-electric version of its MC20 supercar, called the Maserati MC20 Folgore. It’ll be revealed in 2025 and become a key part of the firm’s “Dare Forward 2030” plan, which will see Maserati become an EV-only car maker by the end of the decade.

The MC20 Folgore will launch in convertible ‘Cielo’ form first - unlike the internal-combustion engined MC20, which first arrived as a coupe back in 2020. Following the MC20 Folgore we’ll see a new all-electric SUV flagship from Maserati, as well as a Quattroporte EV saloon.

The firm’s Vice President for engineering, Federico Landini, previously told Auto Express: “The BEV will come first as Cielo [a convertible]. We are working on the coupe, but the Cielo fits with the BEV, the sky, the feeling, the performance, it really is like a full coupe with the roof up.”

When it launched the MC20 two years ago Maserati showed a chassis buck with the Folgore electric version’s battery packaged behind the monocoque where the ICE model’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine would usually sit.

While Landini didn’t comment on the size of the battery or the car’s intended range, he did confirm to Auto Express that the MC20 Folgore will use the same tri-motor powertrain as the brand’s GranTurismo Folgore EV.