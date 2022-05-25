Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Maserati MC20 Folgore electric supercar could be most powerful Maserati ever

More than 1,200bhp is expect from the MC20’s electric powertrain

by: Alastair Crooks
30 Jan 2024
Maserati is working on a wild, all-electric version of its MC20 supercar, called the Maserati MC20 Folgore. It’ll be revealed in 2025 and become a key part of the firm’s “Dare Forward 2030” plan, which will see Maserati become an EV-only car maker by the end of the decade.

The MC20 Folgore will launch in convertible ‘Cielo’ form first - unlike the internal-combustion engined MC20, which first arrived as a coupe back in 2020. Following the MC20 Folgore we’ll see a new all-electric SUV flagship from Maserati, as well as a Quattroporte EV saloon.

The firm’s Vice President for engineering, Federico Landini, previously told Auto Express: “The BEV will come first as Cielo [a convertible]. We are working on the coupe, but the Cielo fits with the BEV, the sky, the feeling, the performance, it really is like a full coupe with the roof up.”

When it launched the MC20 two years ago Maserati showed a chassis buck with the Folgore electric version’s battery packaged behind the monocoque where the ICE model’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine would usually sit.

While Landini didn’t comment on the size of the battery or the car’s intended range, he did confirm to Auto Express that the MC20 Folgore will use the same tri-motor powertrain as the brand’s GranTurismo Folgore EV.

The firm’s head of product planning, Francesco Tonon has previously outlined that the GranTurismo Folgore will feature “way more than 1,200bhp installed power” so while the MC20 Folgore will likely be significantly heavier than its combustion-engined counterparts, it will also likely offer the strongest straight-line performance of any MC20 variant. However, in the GranTurismo Folgore we saw the promised power output of 1,183bhp reduced to 750bhp at the wheels, with a still substantial torque figure of 1,350Nm.

The GranTurismo Folgore will complete the 0-62mph sprint in 2.7 seconds and go on to a top speed of 198mph - despite weighing a relatively chunky 2,260kg. The lighter all-electric MC20 should be even quicker still, rivalling cars such as the Lotus Evija and Pininfarina Battista. It’ll certainly be quicker in acceleration than the petrol-powered MC20, which does 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds.

Landini pointed out that like the MC20 Cielo’s carbon fibre monocoque compared with the coupe, while the Folgore model’s chassis dimensions will be identical the types of carbon fibres used in its construction and how they are laid up will change again to account for the specific requirement of an all-electric model. So too will the car’s front and rear subframes.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

