Pagani Huayra lives on! New convertible version teased

The Pagani Huayra may have launched way back in 2011 and been effectively replaced by Pagani’s third model, the Utopia, in 2022, but it seems to have been given a new lease of life judging by a new teaser image.

Posted by Pagani on social media, the image shows what initially looks like the rear of a Huayra Imola. The diffuser has been visibly tweaked from the Imola’s and the shrouds around the rear lights are bolder. The biggest difference however is the removed roof, with roll-over hoops appearing behind the occupants.

An Imola Roadster shouldn’t be too difficult to engineer for Pagani, given the Huayra had several open-top variants throughout its life. With the lack of a roof flowing over the engine bay, the air scoop has been redesigned to accommodate the change in body shape.

In Pagani’s post it revealed the car is being developed by its Grandi Complicazioni division - the Italian firm’s branch that focuses on creating special limited-number Paganis like last year’s Huayra Codelunga.

The Imola, which was revealed in 2020, is one of the Huayra’s more focused derivatives (although not quite as track-orientated as the Huayra R). It came with a twin-turbocharged 7.0-litre V12 tuned to pump out 815bhp and 1,100Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Most of the visual changes that arrived on the Imola have been carried over to this new model. In the name of downforce there’s a huge fixed rear wing, a roof scoop and big diffuser. We expect it to receive the Imola’s front end design and side skirts too. The Imola had a kerbweight of 1,246kg but with a removable roof we expect this car to be slightly heavier with little effect on torsional rigidity as a results of the Huayra’s carbon-fibre and carbon-titanium composite chassis.

Pagani priced the Imola models at £4.1 million each and despite the astronomical cost, they sold out almost immediately. The added allure of this roadster should only increase that price tag, although expect it to sell out just as fast.

