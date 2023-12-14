Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

One for the purists: BMW Z4 M40i to receive manual option

More engaging, driver-focused Z4 set for the UK in 2024

by: Alastair Crooks
14 Dec 2023
BMW Z4 - cornering

BMW has finally announced its Z4 sports car will be available with a manual gearbox, nearly a year after a three pedal set-up was added to its Toyota Supra sister car. 

The current, G29-generation BMW Z4 has only been offered with an eight-speed automatic since it launched back in 2019, but the German brand has confirmed it will offer the option of a six-speed manual on the range-topping 335bhp M40i from early 2024. However, BMW hasn’t said if it will also offer the same transmission on the entry-level sDrive20i. 

In a social media post announcing the return of a manual Z4, BMW claimed the latest offering would have “sharper, more pure performance”. In the Toyota Supra the manual version takes 0.3 seconds longer to reach 62mph than the automatic - which completes the sprint in 4.3 seconds. The Z4 M40i takes 4.5 seconds to go from 0 to 62mph, so expect the manual to be slightly slower. 

BMW will probably not utilise the same manual gear linkage from the Supra either. Toyota developed a new weighted gear knob and built quite a few bespoke components for the manual Supra. The manual Z4 on the other hand will likely have its own feel, with elements taken from other BMWs like the previous-generation M240i and 340i - both of which used a manual gearbox with the Z4 M40i’s ‘B58’ inline six-cylinder engine.   

According to a report from US outlet Motor Trend, the manual variant of the Z4 will cost $3,500 more than the automatic in the states. There’s been no word on pricing for the manual Z4 in the UK yet, but further details will be revealed in early January 2024.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Best convertibles and cabriolets to buy 2023
Best convertibles - header image
Best cars & vans

Best convertibles and cabriolets to buy 2023

Love the feeling of the wind in your hair while driving? These are the best convertible cars for the job
17 Jul 2023
Future classics 2023: car investments that could make you money
Best future classics - header image
Best cars & vans

Future classics 2023: car investments that could make you money

Identifying future classic cars is a tricky but potentially lucrative business, here are our future classic recommendations
6 Jun 2023
New BMW Z4 M40i 2023 facelift review
BMW Z4 M40i - front
Road tests

New BMW Z4 M40i 2023 facelift review

Has BMW perfected the modern roadster with the Z4?
5 Jun 2023

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.
12 Dec 2023
New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design
Porsche Macan EV interior
News

New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design

The next-generation electric Porsche Macan SUV interior features a design similar to the new Cayenne and Panamera
11 Dec 2023
Ooh la la! Facelifted Citroen Berlingo and e-Berlingo get fresh look, bigger screen and comfier seats
2024 Citroen e-Berlingo - front tracking
News

Ooh la la! Facelifted Citroen Berlingo and e-Berlingo get fresh look, bigger screen and comfier seats

Facelifted people carrier will arrive in Spring 2024, with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus all-electric model now with 198-mile range
12 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content