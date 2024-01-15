Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Sat-navs to display ‘Traffic Regulation Orders’ to better warn of road closures and diversions

Short-term traffic measures such as temporary speed limits and road closures to be mandated on sat-nav systems

by: Alastair Crooks
15 Jan 2024
Honda ZR-V - infotainment screen

In a bid to improve Britain’s traffic problems, the Government has announced it will force traffic authorities to digitally record all Traffic Regulation Orders so that satellite navigation will pick up road issues more quickly and reliably. 

Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO) relate to traffic issues such as temporary speed limits, road closures, diversions and weight limits. The Government says even data on car parking space availability will be shown on sat-navs.  

Roads minister Guy Opperman said: “Everyone knows the frustrations of being sent down a closed road by your sat-nav, so by going digital with our traffic information, we’re making sure that drivers have the very latest travel information to rely on.”

Digitising TROs will also help the public “know when proposals are being made” and “help them search by area or across networks and to express their views”, it would also “help utility companies to plan and manage works”, according to the Government. 

Mandating sat-nav systems to include TROs comes as part of the Government’s £8.3billion funding redirected from scrapped HS2 plans to improve Britain’s road network. The Government also announced today that it would crack down on disruptive roadworks by extending the current £10,000 per day fine for overrunning street works, which could generate up to £100 million for road resurfacing.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

It’s National Pothole Day and UK roads are worse than ever with £474m of damage to vehicles in 2023
Pothole
News

It’s National Pothole Day and UK roads are worse than ever with £474m of damage to vehicles in 2023

The Government has come up with a way to fund up to £100m of road repairs
15 Jan 2024
More utility company fines for overrunning roadworks will boost road repair budgets
Roadworks
News

More utility company fines for overrunning roadworks will boost road repair budgets

Bank holiday and weekend roadworks overruns are to be targeted by proposed new legislation
15 Jan 2024
Sainsburys plugs-in to the EV charging market with its own Smart Charge brand
Polestar 2 and LEVC TX connected to Sainsburys EV chargers
News

Sainsburys plugs-in to the EV charging market with its own Smart Charge brand

The new Smart Charge brand will put the supermarket among the top five ultra-rapid charging providers in the UK
12 Jan 2024
Dazzling car headlights are a problem for 90% of UK drivers
Headlight blinding
News

Dazzling car headlights are a problem for 90% of UK drivers

The glare from increasingly powerful car headlamps sparks calls for government action
10 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover
Range Rover Velar - full front
News

Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover

Land Rover’s insurance scheme has recently been relaunched, but some customers are being refused cover
10 Jan 2024
New 2024 Toyota GR Yaris: quicker shifts and more power for homologation special reboot
Toyota GR Yaris 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Toyota GR Yaris: quicker shifts and more power for homologation special reboot

Toyota’s GR Yaris has been given a thorough overhaul, with more power, more focus and a new gearbox
12 Jan 2024
New Porsche Macan EV: range, specs, interior and 2024 reveal date
Porsche Macan EV prototype
News

New Porsche Macan EV: range, specs, interior and 2024 reveal date

Porsche’s first electric SUV will produce more than 600bhp in certain forms, but will be sold alongside the old petrol-powered Macan in the UK for a t…
15 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content