New Nilu27 hypercar brand launched by ex-Koenigsegg design boss

The former head of design for Koenigsegg and Bugatti, Sasha Selipanov, has decided to take a leaf out of Horacio Pagani’s book and launch his own hypercar brand called Nilu27. The new brand will unveil its first wild creation on 15 August during the 2024 Monterey Car Week.

The brand’s mission statement is to build cars that are “in equal measure beautiful and brutal” and based on the brief teaser video Nilu27 shared on social media of its as-yet-unnamed hypercar, Selipanov hasn’t held back with the design.

The rear suspension components are fully exposed for everyone to enjoy, while the spoiler curves around a tri-tip exhaust pipe. Below that is an intimidating diffuser with an F1-style fog light in the centre, and we can see that the car will feature a set of gullwing doors. All those elements remind us of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, which is no bad thing.

Nilu27 has also given us a taste of the car’s soundtrack, but hasn’t shared any details about the engine itself so far. It’s unlikely to be part of a hybrid powertrain like the Valkyrie’s however, as Nilu27 is apparently “unfazed by digitalization, electrification and other distractions, we’re focusing on the ultimate automotive experience with a healthy dose of ‘holy s***’ mixed in for good measure.”

You may not have heard the name Sasha Selipanov before, but you’ll certainly be familiar with his previous work. His career began in the Volkswagen Group where he contributed to the design of the Lamborghini Huracan, among other projects, before taking on the role of Bugatti’s head of exterior design.

During his time in Molsheim, Selipanov penned the Bugatti Chiron, as well as the wild Vision Gran Turismo and much more elegant 2015 Atlantic concepts. After that he worked for Hyundai’s luxury spin-off Genesis creating show cars like the adorable Mint concept.

Selipanov became the head of design for Koenigsegg in 2019, where he was responsible for the CC850 – an homage to the Swedish brand’s first car, the CC8S – and the Gemera four-seat hypercar.

