The first new Freelander will launch in the second half of 2026, according to JLR’s head of China, Qing Pan. It will be a “full-size SUV echoing the original spirit of the Freelander, but brought up to date and designed to appeal to the discerning and technologically savvy Chinese consumers.”

This as-yet-unnamed model will be the first member of a new Freelander family of SUVs, which will all be built under licence, and based on Chery’s own flexible EV architecture. It’s understood the profits will be shared 50:50 between the partners in the joint venture.

Ex-Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell revealed last year: “Of course, these will be cars designed with [JLR’s] involvement, but off a Chinese platform with Chinese tech and the Chinese cost base, so should be absolutely perfect for the market there. This will allow the joint venture and [JLR’s] plant in Changshu to flourish over time.”

While the new EVs are designed specifically for the Chinese market, they have global potential – but with the caveat that it's “dependent on business cases and various other things,” according to Mardell. He also added that they wouldn’t be launched in other territories for a year or so after sales begin in China. No comment has been made by Mardell’s successor, PB Balaji, since he took the reins at JLR in November 2025.

Prices haven’t been announced, but the car’s positioning should see it undercut the current Defender, which starts from around £60,000. Of course, exchange rates and export costs would see a significant premium placed on local prices in China if the car was offered in the UK and Europe.

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