New Freelander Concept 97 previews six models, and they're definitely not Land Rovers
The Freelander name will be used for new range of electric cars, but there’s no Land Rover badge in sight
An all-new concept car previewing the much-mooted China-built Freelander has been revealed in Shanghai – ahead of the car’s debut at the Beijing Motor Show in April. A production version will arrive in June, ahead of five further models that its maker claims will be developed for (and sold in) global markets in the future.
The new-generation Freelander is inspired by Land Rover’s iconic off-roader, but will be completely devoid of Land Rover branding – despite being the product of a Chery-JLR joint venture. The collaboration leverages the individual strengths of the two companies; JLR insists that Freelander will be a standalone brand, distinct from JLR’s ‘House of Brands’, which currently include Range Rover, Defender and Discovery. The new car will use a Chery platform and Chery technology, but major on JLR’s expertise in design.
Freelander Concept 97 has a distinctly Land Rover look and feel to it, with a bluff front end, boxy, squared-off design and flared arches with extensive cladding. The unique daytime running-light signature is apparently inspired by the triangular rear quarter windows of the original three-door Freelander – a feature replicated on the concept’s side profile.
Looking at the car’s profile, Freelander aficionados will notice the Mk1-inspired three-spoke alloy wheels. The concept car features a set of rear-hinged doors – a feature not expected to reach production when the final design is unveiled later this year.
Unlike its nineties Land Rover namesake, the concept has no spare wheel attached to the tailgate. Big Freelander lettering is emblazoned across a section of contrasting silver trim, which itself sits above a silver scuff plate. An oversized roof spoiler completes the concept car’s look.
Eventually, the Freelander brand will spawn a range of six all-new, tech-filled electric vehicles designed specifically for the Chinese market – all without the Land Rover badge. All will be so-called “new-energy” vehicles, based around a single platform supporting an 800-volt electrical architecture. Plug-in hybrid, range-extender and pure-electric powertrains will be offered.
Land Rover introduced the original Freelander in 1997 as a ruggedly handsome compact SUV, and launched the Mk2 in 2006, but this was succeeded by the Discovery Sport a decade later. Meanwhile over in China, JLR has had a joint venture with the automotive giant Chery – owners of Omoda and Jaecoo – for more than a decade, which it hopes will be revitalised by these forthcoming Freelander models.
Until recently, Chery built Chinese-market long-wheelbase versions of the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport, but those cars will be replaced by new Freelander-branded models.
The first new Freelander will launch in the second half of 2026, according to JLR’s head of China, Qing Pan. It will be a “full-size SUV echoing the original spirit of the Freelander, but brought up to date and designed to appeal to the discerning and technologically savvy Chinese consumers.”
This as-yet-unnamed model will be the first member of a new Freelander family of SUVs, which will all be built under licence, and based on Chery’s own flexible EV architecture. It’s understood the profits will be shared 50:50 between the partners in the joint venture.
Ex-Jaguar Land Rover CEO Adrian Mardell revealed last year: “Of course, these will be cars designed with [JLR’s] involvement, but off a Chinese platform with Chinese tech and the Chinese cost base, so should be absolutely perfect for the market there. This will allow the joint venture and [JLR’s] plant in Changshu to flourish over time.”
While the new EVs are designed specifically for the Chinese market, they have global potential – but with the caveat that it's “dependent on business cases and various other things,” according to Mardell. He also added that they wouldn’t be launched in other territories for a year or so after sales begin in China. No comment has been made by Mardell’s successor, PB Balaji, since he took the reins at JLR in November 2025.
Prices haven’t been announced, but the car’s positioning should see it undercut the current Defender, which starts from around £60,000. Of course, exchange rates and export costs would see a significant premium placed on local prices in China if the car was offered in the UK and Europe.
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