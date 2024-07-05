Mystery electric coupe spied: BMW Neue Klasse sports car or something else?

Spy images have been captured of a rakish coupe prototype testing in Europe with more than a passing resemblance to BMW’s forthcoming Neue Klasse models. However, while BMW’s new generation of cars will spawn all sorts of exciting new derivatives, including high performance M models, BMW has confirmed to us that its focus right through to the end of the decade will remain on core segments rather than sports cars. It all poses the question: What exactly is this car?

There is a definite correlation to BMW’s Neue Klasse models in the front end design, with two wide structures that look to incorporate the car’s lights and potentially any active safety hardware. Below this is a single air intake with two triangular structures on either side – again recalling the Neue Klasse saloon concept – but from here the correlation to BMW’s new design language starts to fade away.

The body itself, for instance, features a cab-forward silhouette with a low-scuttle and deep windscreen. The window line then rises rapidly to create a distinctive wedge shape, with the rear end featuring what looks like a heavily glazed tailgate and side profile. There’s a Porsche 911 Targa-style hoop over the cabin, but there’s no indication of a folding roof mechanism.