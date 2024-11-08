XPeng EVs just months away from UK launch with XPeng G6 SUV first up

Chinese electric car brand XPeng has been steadily expanding into various European markets since 2020, but now the Tesla competitor has set its sights on the UK, with plans to introduce its first model here in early 2025.

If you’ve not heard of XPeng before, it may be because the company was only founded 10 years ago before coming to Europe in 2020. However, XPeng has successfully launched six models in that short time and the Volkswagen Group recently invested $700 million (roughly £540 million) in the company. The two firms are also working together to develop two new electric cars that VW will launch in China in 2026.

Meanwhile, XPeng’s first offering to British motorists will be the XPeng G6: an electric mid-size SUV that will have to try and steal sales away from the best-selling Tesla Model Y, as well as the new Ford Explorer and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The XPeng G6 offers a range of up to 342 miles, can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes and can do 0-62mph in less than four seconds, when equipped with all-wheel drive. It also received the maximum five-star crash safety rating from industry experts Euro NCAP recently.

UK pricing for the XPeng G6 hasn't been announced yet, but standard equipment should include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.0-inch central touchscreen, an 18-speaker, 960W sound system, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual wireless smartphone charging pads, a panoramic glass roof and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Rather than go it alone, XPeng has signed an agreement with International Motors Limited to serve as the UK distributor for its cars, and presumably IM will handle the aftersales support for G6 drivers, too.

"We are excited to introduce UK consumers to a new standard in electric mobility, combining innovative technology with exceptional design to deliver an unparalleled experience that meets the demands of today's drivers,” said XPeng’s head of international business, Alex Tang.

