High electric car charging prices are a blow to faltering EV market

The price of roadside electric car charging remains close to record levels, widening the divide between the cost of public and domestic charging and creating a barrier in the electrification of Britain’s roads, according to one of the UK’s leading motoring organisations.

Data from the RAC’s Charge Watch campaign shows the average cost of a public rapid charger (one which can charge at speeds of anything between 50-149kW) currently stands at 79.19 pence per kilowatt-hour. But what does this mean in practice?

In practical terms, charging at such a rate would cost you roughly £35 for a 20-80 per cent charge of the new Tesla Model Y Long Range’s 75kWh (usable) battery pack. An identical charge of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric’s 48kWh battery would cost around £23 and around £31 for the Kia Niro EV’s 64.8kWh unit.

While the figure is down from the average of 79.55 pence per kilowatt-hour recorded at the start of the year, it’s almost 30 per cent up from two years ago and several times what those charging at home are paying. The average cost of electricity off-peak is around seven pence per kilowatt hour, meaning a 20-80 per cent charge of the Tesla would cost just over £3 – a full charge will cost you only £5.25.